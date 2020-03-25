7 SmackDown superstars who should never move to RAW

There are only a few superstars who have never switched brands since the 2016 WWE Draft

These seven superstars need to be on the blue brand and establish their career there.

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Daniel Bryan has been a SmackDown resident since 2016

Friday Night SmackDown has had multiple shifts in quality over the years. While 2016 saw SmackDown become the #1 wrestling show on TV (in terms of creative quality), 2017 saw a relatively flat year. There was a big change in 2018 and 2019 was quite a mixed bag as well.

Every year post-WrestleMania, there's always a Superstar Shake-Up where multiple names shift brands to give a fresh change to both shows. There are only a select few superstars since 2016 who have stuck to one brand on either show.

Also Read: 5 SmackDown Superstars Paul Heyman could take to RAW after WrestleMania 36

This list includes some of them, but also the superstars who we feel have made enough of an impact on SmackDown and proven that the blue brand is a better home for them than Monday Night RAW.

While we don't expect all of them to permanently stay on SmackDown, these are seven candidates for superstars who should never go to RAW.

#7. The Miz

The Miz

The Miz is a superstar who has changed brands in almost every given turn. He's flip-flopped from SmackDown to RAW to SmackDown and it keeps happening. But in the last few years, he's proven that SmackDown is the brand where he thrives best.

There simply seems to be more for him to do, regardless of whether he's a heel or face. He's much better off as a heel and he's now paired with John Morrison in a tag team reunion.

Whether he's in a tag team or he's a singles star, The Miz's home is SmackDown and he should never flip-flop between brands again. He feels like a SmackDown superstar and when he was gone, the show was undoubtedly lacking a big element. However, it's easy to see him changing brands again, even when he shouldn't.

1 / 7 NEXT