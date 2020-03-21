7 WWE Superstars fans disliked but Vince McMahon trusts

The WWE Universe may have booed these Superstars out of the building, but the WWE Chairman loves them.

It's not easy to win the trust of the big boss of WWE.

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon still calls the shots in the company, even at the age of 74. McMahon, the man who revolutionized pro wrestling, has shaped and moulded several Superstars into legends and worldwide stars, despite having a lot of critics.

The WWE Universe is a vocal and diverse bunch, with millions of fans airing their grievances from time to time about certain Superstars. But, some of these disliked Superstars have earned a lot of trust with McMahon and who have been pushed by him. On most occasions, McMahon has been right about these Superstars, who have been disliked by the WWE Universe.

Here, let's take a look at 7 Superstars fans disliked but Vince McMahon trusts backstage:

#7 The Miz

Vince McMahon and The Miz

The Miz has had quite a journey in the WWE. The A-Lister came into the promotion through the Tough Enough reality competition way back in 2004, where he was the runner-up of the competition. But, he was offered a developmental contract and wrestled in the developmental territories before being called up to the main roster.

Despite being in the WWE for 15 years, he hasn't earned the respect he deserves, and perhaps some ardent fans are changing their opinion about him only now. Fans hated him because he had come through the reality show and was mostly a heel, while his in-ring skills weren't very good. He was also not loved by his peers in the locker room as well, having not come through the independent wrestling scene, while also being tough to get along with backstage.

But Vince McMahon has trusted him despite the pushback Miz has received from fans and wrestlers, winning several titles, playing a prominent role on television, and even main-eventing WrestleMania back in 2011.

The Miz revealed in an interview how the entire McMahon family believe in him:

"To be one of the focal points of Raw, to know that Vince [McMahon], Hunter [Triple H], Stephanie [McMahon], Shane [McMahon], that all of the execs, believe in me and know that I can put out there and revolve a show around me, that my star power can bring people into an arena, make people watch at home, that is second to none. That trust, that is what you live for as a WWE superstar."

1 / 7 NEXT