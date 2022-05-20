7 superstars who haven't had a match on WWE RAW since WrestleMania

The WWE RAW after WrestleMania is often considered the season premiere. It marks the first day of the following year of wrestling, allowing a fresh slate for many superstars. It could also serve as a new beginning for superstars lost in the shuffle, a place for stars to return after injury or time off, and even a time for new talent to debut.

Unfortunately for some WWE Superstars, not everybody ends up in the mix. Some talents spend their time waiting for an opportunity, while others have injuries keeping them away. Regardless of the reasons, some stars aren't on the weekly television shows.

Below are seven superstars who haven't had a match on WWE RAW since WrestleMania 38 in April.

#7. Apollo Crews & #6. Commander Azeez have been WWE Main Event mainstays

Commander Azeez and Apollo Crews

Both Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez have not had a match of any kind on RAW since before WrestleMania. The pair last competed on the flagship brand on March 21st. On that episode of RAW, Azeez and Crews lost in a two-on-one handicap match to Omos.

The duo is still active, however. Both Commander Azeez and Apollo Crews took part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and have been regulars on WWE Main Event. Both men are surely chomping at the bit to return to television and WWE RAW.

#5. Lacey Evans has only recently returned to WWE programming

Lacey Evans' last match on RAW was on February 15th, 2021. With Peyton Royce as her partner, she lost in a tag team match against Asuka & Charlotte Flair. Her lack of activity since then was due to her becoming pregnant.

Following WrestleMania, vignettes started to air for Lacey's return each week on SmackDown. They have since transferred to WWE RAW, where she will seemingly remain now. After over a year away, the WWE Universe is excited to see Lacey Evans back, no matter who she competes against.

#4. T-BAR last wrestled on WWE RAW in February

T-BAR on Main Event

T-BAR's last in-ring appearance on Monday Night RAW was back in February. On February 28th, he took on Omos in a losing effort. This was his only RAW match since December 2021.

The big man has been active, though. He took part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on April 1st. T-BAR also regularly competes on WWE Main Event against the likes of Ciampa, Apollo Crews, and Cedric Alexander. Could T-BAR's time on Main Event just be a placeholder until WWE has something higher profile to do? That remains to be seen.

#3. Carmella's last match on RAW was prior to WrestleMania 38

The most beautiful woman in all of WWE.

While Carmella has been showcased on RAW lately, the former SmackDown Women's Champion hasn't had a match on the program since March 28th. The Most Beautiful Woman In All Of WWE lost an eight-woman tag team match during that episode.

Carmella's last match was at WrestleMania 38, where she and Zelina Vega lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While it is possible she might be lost in the shuffle, she had reason to miss shows.

The Most Beautiful Woman In All Of WWE hasn't been in action since she took time off to marry RAW commentator Corey Graves. Now that Carmella is back from her break with a possible feud with Dana Brooke, her return to the ring will likely be soon.

#2. Shelton Benjamin's next RAW match is on hold

Shelton J. Benjamin @Sheltyb803 For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon! For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon!

Shelton Benjamin last competed on WWE RAW in March. On the March 14th episode of RAW, he teamed up with Cedric Alexander in a losing effort against The Mysterios. He has since partaken in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with some appearances on WWE Main Event.

It seems that Shelton Benjamin won't be in a match on WWE RAW soon, either. The former Intercontinental Champion revealed that he is out with an undisclosed injury. While the recovery time for this injury hasn't been announced, the athletic superstar will try to be back as soon as possible.

#1. Robert Roode hasn't had a match on RAW since March

Robert Roode

Robert Roode last wrestled on NXT prior to WrestleMania and competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown.

The former United States Champion's most recent match on Monday Night RAW saw him teaming up with Dolph Ziggler to take on the Mysterios. The Dirty Dawgs lost that match just as The Hurt Business did in the previous entry. The WWE Universe is undoubtedly looking forward to seeing the veteran in the ring again soon.

Some of the WWE RAW Superstars are out of action due to injury or pregnancy, and some are just waiting to be booked. Regardless, all seven are surely chomping at the bit to return to action on Monday nights.

