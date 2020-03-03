7 Things WWE got right on RAW before Elimination Chamber

This week's RAW was nearly perfect!

RAW picked up the pieces from last week’s Super ShowDown and built towards Elimination Chamber as the next pay-per-view is only a few days away.

Ricochet returned on the show after an embarrassing squash match at the hands of ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship and seemingly got even more embarrassed on this week’s show.

Shayna Baszler made his in-ring debut on RAW against Kairi Sane instead of Asuka, while Aleister Black looked to get his hands on AJ Styles and The O.C.

Apart from that, the RAW Tag Team Championship match and Beth Pheonix’s appearance were among the highlights of a show that delivered pretty well.

In this article, we will look at the 7 things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#7 The Rioting Squad

There was once a time when the team of Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan worked like a well-oiled machine in WWE. However, that all changed with a single Superstar Shakeup.

This week, Ruby Riott took on Liv Morgan after the differences between the two women had been made clear on and off for the past several weeks. What was interesting was the fact that Sarah Logan was put in as the Special Guest Referee for the match.

All three women will be part of the Elimination Chamber match this Sunday which will also include Asuka, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler.

Riott and Morgan gave a decent performance until an accidental headbutt to Logan from Riott infuriated the Superstar. She slow-counted the pin from Riott on Morgan and then fast-counted a roll-up from Morgan to take the surprise pinfall victory.

After Morgan was announced the winner, Logan turned on her too and took her out with a cheap shot.

While we all know that the chances for any of these three women coming out victoriously on Sunday are very slim, the segment did well to highlight the other talent that will take to the Elimination Chamber.

Morgan had been at the forefront of a storyline that seems to be going on without her, while Riott needs to get back into the game after her surgeries. Logan has always played the weak link on RAW and her standing tall at the end of the segment helped her get some attention from the fans.

