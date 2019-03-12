7 Things WWE hinted on Raw this week (11 March 2019)

WWE dropped a lot of hints about Dean Ambrose's future with the company

WWE does it again. Just one night after pulling out all the stops during an action-packed Fastlane pay per view, the company delivers once again with their latest edition of Monday Night Raw. In fact, between The Shield farewell speech to start the show, The IC title changing hands and Roman Reigns going one on one with Baron Corbin, it was certainly an eventful night.

Of course, it wasn't all roses and tulips as the company faced an occasional misstep here and there, but almost everything on the card from beginning to end served some kind of purpose. It also paved the way for what should be one of the most anticipated WrestleMania's in a long time, which is yet another feather in the company's cap.

With that being said and another edition of Monday Night Raw behind us, here are seven things the company hinted at on the red brand. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and also be sure to tell us what you think the company hinted at Monday Night and the effect it could have on WrestleMania 35.

#7 WWE giving up on Finn Balor

Is WWE giving up on Finn Balor again?

Let's be honest here!

WWE is giving up on Finn Balor once again and him losing The Intercontinental title on Monday Night Raw only proves it. Beyond that, it also pretty much takes him out of the title picture moving forward and might even leave The Demon King without a suitable opponent for WrestleMania 35.

With that being said, however, you can't really blame WWE for the decision they made here. In fact, with WWE already teasing Brock Lesnar versus Bobby Lashley in the near future, and Lashley needing some momentum in order to get there, this decision makes sense for everyone in the long term.

As for Balor, maybe this loss is what finally frees him up to compete for The Universal title later on in this year. Sure, maybe it will take him a while to get there, especially after taking a semi-clean loss to Lashley on Raw for the title, but if WWE is willing to bide there time once again it could pay off for Balor later. For now, however, the company seems to have given up on him again.

