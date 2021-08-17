7 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Possibly bad news for Goldberg, Huge title change to take place at SummerSlam?

The build to SummerSlam on RAW is officially over. Some of the biggest matches of the year are booked for the pay-per-view. This week on the Red brand, we saw an incredible 24/7 Championship defense from Reginald.

We also saw a Champion get pinned for the second time in a month. Tag Team reunions, controversial moments, squash matches, and eerie segments made up for an interesting final RAW before SummerSlam 2021.

The biggest event of the year is this Saturday! Here's what WWE subtly told us on RAW this week:

#7. An underwhelming finish to RAW with a potentially great outcome?

Bobby Lashley and Goldberg have come face to face every alternate week on RAW. Given the latter's part-time status, it makes sense that he would only appear once every two weeks.

The crowd's reaction when he returned to the Red brand is exactly why WWE keeps bringing him back. Some fans are worried that he will dethrone Lashley, while the more casual fanbase would love to see their idol and legend become a world champion once again.

The segment between Goldberg and Bobby Lashley lasted for only a few minutes. Ultimately, it was Lashley who took the fall in the end with a rather weak spear from the Hall of Famer.

This was supposed to be the moment and one of the defining conclusions before a big pay-per-view match. Unfortunately, it was a bit of an underwhelming finish, but fans seemed happy to see Goldberg stand tall.

But is he going to win the WWE Championship? As of now, the answer seems to be no, most likely. There are a couple of key reasons for this. For one, him standing tall on the go-home RAW before SummerSlam is an indicator that Lashley is retaining.

Secondly, Goldberg admitted himself that he is contracted to WWE until 2023 and the deal is for him to wrestle only twice a year. Since he already faced Drew McIntyre this year, The Biggest Party of the Summer could very well be his last 2021 appearance.

This would be bad news for Goldberg, but great news for Bobby Lashley fans.

