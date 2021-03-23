7 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW after Fastlane: Big character change for 4-time World Champion, Debuting star to win Championship at WrestleMania?

Welcome to a special edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! It was the first episode of RAW post-Fastlane, and there are now only two episodes left until WrestleMania 37.

It comes as no surprise that four matches were announced for WrestleMania on this week's episode of the red brand and a major stipulation was added to the main event. Expect a quick build on both RAW and SmackDown.

RAW this week started with an incredible match and ended in a great and impactful way. The road to WrestleMania ends in less than three weeks:

#7 Did Sheamus enter another Title picture on RAW?

Sheamus and Riddle

Sheamus and Bobby Lashley faced off in the opening bout of RAW in a rematch from last week. Their main event last week was great, and they had another solid, physical match-up to open this week's show.

Bobby Lashley won again, but post-match, fellow Hurt Business members Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin started attacking Sheamus at ringside. It led to Drew McIntyre coming out for the save, indicating that The Celtic Warrior turned face quietly. However, that wasn't the case.

Later that night, Sheamus was interviewed backstage and said that he didn't ask for Drew McIntyre's help. United States Champion [Matt] Riddle circled around The Celtic Warrior mid-interview asking him stupid questions.

Sheamus proceeded to attack him with the scooter, seemingly starting the US Title feud for WrestleMania.

The Celtic Warrior has been one of WWE's most reliable Superstars since the ThunderDome era started. He delivered some good matches with the likes of McIntyre, Keith Lee and Jeff Hardy during this time and was part of some intense rivalries.

A match between Sheamus and Riddle for the US Title seems to be a good option for WrestleMania.

