7 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Possible bad news about Bobby Lashley's title reign, Braun Strowman's surprising WrestleMania opponent revealed?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. While the overall episode wasn't too exciting, it didn't matter, since there was one storyline and match that was the focal point of RAW.

The rest can be ignored, although we wouldn't do that since a lot of what will happen at WrestleMania 37 was made clear on RAW tonight. Let's start this week's edition with the biggest thing that happened on the show - Bobby Lashley achieving his WWE World Championship dream:

#7 The big build to the inevitable on RAW

The inevitable

The central focus of RAW was the WWE Championship match between The Miz and Bobby Lashley. While The A-Lister was always reluctant, it was WWE management, i.e Adam Pearce and Shane McMahon who pushed for Bobby Lashley to get his title shot on RAW.

While it was scheduled to be at the start of the second hour, The Miz faked having cramps, delaying his WWE title match further. Bobby Lashley even came out for his match on RAW, but rushed backstage and vowed to The Miz that he would get his title shot.

It was postponed for an hour later - and while The Miz tried to convince MVP and Lashley to have their match at WrestleMania 37, there was no interest. They wanted the match to happen on RAW, and technically, it did. After the bell rang, The Miz took his title and ran away - getting counted out on purpose.

Shane McMahon was furious backstage on RAW and vowed that if The A-Lister didn't defend the WWE title in the main event, he would be stripped of it, and Lashley would be declared the new Champion.

The Miz was next seen backstage minutes before the main event confronting Shane McMahon, and the tension from 2019 was still there - only played in a bit subtly. Perhaps, it was an incentive for why Shane McMahon was pushing hard against The Miz on RAW.

The time finally came for the main event, and it was revealed that it would be a Lumberjack Match. This prevented The Miz from escaping, and it led to Lashley squashing him to become the WWE Champion.

In a career that has spanned 17 years, Bobby Lashley has finally reached the pinnacle of the professional wrestling/sports entertainment industry. When truly looking back at how bad his run was up until WrestleMania last year, it's incredible to think of how far he has come.

The only negative we have to take from all of this is the fact that Lashley's reign as WWE Champion might just be a transitional one. While neither Brock Lesnar nor Drew McIntyre is confirmed as his WrestleMania title opponent, the chances of him losing it at the Grandest Stage Of Them All are high.

If Brock Lesnar is back, the chances of him retaining are less, and if he faces McIntyre, then WWE might want the Scotsman to get his big victory in front of a live audience for the first time.

Either way, we hope that Lashley enjoys his moment on RAW because he deserves it.