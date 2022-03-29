7 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW before WrestleMania 38: 7-month undefeated streak to end, former World Champion turns face after nearly 4 years

Welcome to the special edition of things WWE subtly told us on the RAW before WrestleMania 38. It was an impactful episode this time around. While not every go-home show delivers, this did to an extent despite its flaws.

It wasn't a bad show, however, and enough was done to set the tone for what should be an epic WrestleMania. The overall build to the show wasn't the strongest, but the road to WrestleMania has officially concluded on the red brand.

With that being said, here's what WWE subtly told us on the RAW before WrestleMania:

#7. The Happy folks may be as lucky at WrestleMania

Since the brand split was non-existent for the go-home episode of RAW, there were a lot of SmackDown stars on show. The feud between Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin poured over to RAW.

The Scottish star faced Corbin and Madcap Moss in a handicap match. It wasn't long before Corbin walked away and left Moss to take the fall. McIntyre won, but Corbin jumped him from behind to stand tall before WrestleMania.

The 2019 King of the Ring winner has been undefeated since the summer of 2021, making it over half a year since his last loss. However, the segment with Corbin standing tall is a subtle way to indicate that the seven-month-long streak will come to an end very soon at the hands of the Scottish Warrior.

#6. Bobby Lashley's big return to RAW and change in character

Omos picked up another win in a handicap match as he beat two SmackDown stars in The Viking Raiders. It was yet another victory for him, and he was still waiting for a WrestleMania opponent, albeit without making the same kind of fuss as Seth Rollins.

This prompted the return of The Almighty Bobby Lashley, who was rumored to be suffering from an injury that required surgery. This only means that he opted out of surgery and to possibly return prematurely.

He got a huge pop and quietly turned babyface as he became the first man to knock down the colossus Omos. Their match is official for WrestleMania, and this marks the first face-turn for the former World champion Bobby Lashley since 2018.

#5. WrestleMania may not be a good night for The Mysterios

This week on RAW, Rey Mysterio faced and defeated The Miz. However, it wasn't before The Miz introduced his friend "Lucha Logan" — who was Logan Paul wearing the stolen mask of Rey Mysterio.

It was an entertaining segment that saw Dominik Mysterio come out and give an assist as the father-son duo stood tall over the WWE veteran and the YouTube megastar.

However, this could potentially mean that they are losing at WrestleMania 38. Don't be surprised to see a possible break-up or the beginning of the break-up angle between the two.

#4. WWE's clever way of advertising Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

WWE advertised that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar would be in the same building on RAW. They weren't wrong, but it was implied that the two WrestleMania main eventers would be going face-to-face.

That wasn't the case as Brock Lesnar opened the show and Roman Reigns appeared somewhere in between to cut a promo. It was a clever little promotional tactic by WWE to get a ratin. In all likeliness, it's going to work.

#3. RK-Bro's nearly unstoppable momentum

RK-Bro will defend the RAW Tag Team titles at WrestleMania against The Street Profits and The Alpha Academy. For a while now, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have been teasing a heel turn.

The main event of RAW this week saw the Champions vs Champions clash as RK-Bro faced The Usos. It ended in a DQ after the interference of The Street Profits, and even The Usos' WrestleMania opponents Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs got involved afterward.

It was a chaotic finish to the show and The Street Profits even seemingly turned heel in the process. However, RK-Bro's momentum seems unstoppable right now, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them retain at the Grandest Stage of Them All to get a WrestleMania moment.

#2. Is Becky Lynch on course to continue her incredible run?

Bianca Belair had more than just a triumphant return to RAW. After Becky Lynch tried to end her career, she returned in a matter of two weeks. During her promo, Lynch tried to jump in and cut her long braid, but things backfired significantly.

Belair got the upper hand and seemingly cut Lynch's hair extensions, making her look... better. That aside, the RAW Women's Champion was furious with what happened and called Belair a "b**ch" as she was overwhelmed with the incident.

This could mean that Becky Lynch retains the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania to continue her unprecedented long reign. She has been a champion every single day that she has been active since WrestleMania 35 — quite a feat, even if you account for the period of her absence between May 2020 and August 2021.

#1. Seth Rollins' road to WrestleMania

Seth Rollins is heading to WrestleMania. After all the hurdles that he toppled over, Vince McMahon informed him that if he wanted to be on WrestleMania that bad, all he had to do was ask.

It was a hilarious segment with a good dynamic between the two. McMahon told him that he will have a match at WrestleMania, and he will find out who his opponent is once he is in the ring. It's going to be interesting to see how WWE uses the segment to tease fans before Cody potentially comes out for his return.

This was a subtle way of saying that they know what fans are expecting, and there could even be a curveball thrown once it happens.

