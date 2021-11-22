7 things WWE Survivor Series got right: Roman Reigns proves himself; Randy Orton makes history

WWE Survivor Series hosted the annual traditional matches between the superstars of RAW and SmackDown. Once again, the creative team did well to build decent rivalries between the champions of the brands.

Tensions were high between all four teams of RAW and SmackDown. The superstars tried to get along and deliver their best for the sake of their brands.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair could not wait to get their hands on each other during the show. Big E was also looking to avenge his brothers in a clash against Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A 25 Years of The Rock Battle Royal took place at this year's Survivor Series. Omos overcame 24 superstars to win a match that won’t help his cause.

The night had some good matches and big moments that will shape the future of RAW and SmackDown. Take a look at the seven things WWE got right at this year's Survivor Series.

#7. Damian Priest’s temper got the better of him again at WWE Survivor Series

United States Champion Damian Priest faced Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Survivor Series. Both men were looking to pick up a win to get a boost on their respective rosters.

Rick Boogs helped Nakmaura throughout the contest and continued to annoy The Archer of Infamy. Meanwhile, The Artist felt more comfortable competing against Priest and put on a better show during the contest.

In the end, Priest got fed up with Boogs and broke his guitar in half. He used the remnants to attack Boogs and Nakamura before the referee called for a disqualification.

It was a decent way to protect the two mid-card champions. It also showed that the calm and cool Priest is now beginning to struggle with his temper issues.

The babyface could soon turn heel and give the faces on RAW a shot at his title. It will help the mid-card of the brand grow before Priest gets a push to the WWE title picture.

Meanwhile, Nakamura desperately needed the win. He has only defended his title once in over 100 days, and WWE needed to put him ahead to justify his position on SmackDown.

Survivor Series helped both superstars build their characters after putting on a good show for the fans.

