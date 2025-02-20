7-time champion to end John Cena's WrestleMania 41 last chance at WWE Elimination Chamber? Chances explored 

John Cena's first chance of securing a championship match at WrestleMania 41 came at Royal Rumble 2025. However, Jey Uso eliminated The Champ to emerge victorious from the men's match. Interestingly, Cena announced himself for the men's Elimination Chamber match, and the legendary stipulation will be his second chance at securing a championship match at The Show of Shows.

While every superstar in the men's match has set their sights on the victory, Drew McIntyre has the chance to become a consecutive winner of the Elimination Chamber. Even though Cena is favoured to win by the WWE Universe, The Scottish Psychopath could throw a spanner in those works by eliminating the 16-time world champion.

If this happens, the 16-time world champion will not be able to have a championship match at his last WrestleMania. However, he could still be a part of The Show of Shows in a non-title match.

Interestingly, Drew McIntyre had already warned John Cena ahead of Royal Rumble 2025 that The Scottish Warrior will end his dreams.

Seth Rollins showers praise on John Cena ahead of Elimination Chamber

The Visionary will be one of the John Cena's opponents in the men's match. The other superstars are Damian Priest, CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre.

Ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025, Seth Rollins shared extremely kind words about the 16-time world champion during an interview with Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, and congratulated him for finding success outside the industry as well.

"John is one of the greatest to do it. He's a guy whose longevity may not ever be replicated. I'm so happy to see that he's also found success and happiness outside of our industry and to be able to come back and help us out and do one final run. Very proud of him."

It remains to be seen whether the Triple H-led creative team books John Cena in a championship match for him to secure a record-breaking 17-time world title.

