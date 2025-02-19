"I love John [Cena]" - Seth Rollins breaks character ahead of competing against the former WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and John Cena will be part of the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match, alongside Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, and CM Punk. Recently, The Visionary broke his on-screen character and discussed The Franchise Player's final year in WWE.

During an appearance on the Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Seth Rollins expressed his excitement for the 47-year-old star's remaining appearances on his farewell tour. He mentioned John Cena's recent Royal Rumble entry, his current film shoot, and his scheduled return for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41:

"I love John [Cena]. So, I'm really excited to see what the last year is going to be like for him. He had his last Royal Rumble, which was fun. He's back in Budapest now, shooting his movie; he's coming back for the Elimination Chamber, he'll be there for WrestleMania. I'm excited to see what he does and how he takes this," Rollins said.

The former WWE Universal Champion remarked on The Cenation Leader's comments about wanting to win the record-breaking 17th World Title and added:

"He did a presser after the Royal Rumble where he basically said, 'I'm in the Chamber and I want to main event WrestleMania and that's what's the best thing for our business,' which is kind of a departure for John. John's very like, 'I'll do what's best, whatever is the best,' and he was like a little self-motivated here in a way that I hadn't seen him in a long time," he added. [From 27:29 to 28:08]

Check out the entire interview below:

Seth Rollins further praises former WWE Champion John Cena

In the same interview with Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, The Architect lauded John Cena as one of the greatest wrestlers. He acknowledged the 16-time WWE World Champion's unparalleled longevity in the industry.

Seth Rollins pointed out The Face That Runs The Place's success and happiness in Hollywood and also shared his pride in Cena's final run:

"John is one of the greatest to do it. He's a guy whose longevity may not ever be replicated. I'm so happy to see that he's also found success and happiness outside of our industry and to be able to come back and help us out and do one final run. Very proud of him," Rollins said. [From 28:49 to 29:05]

Fans will have to wait and see whether it will be Cena, Rollins, or another WWE Superstar who wins the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and faces Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Please credit Not Just Football with Cam Heyward and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

