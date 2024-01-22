7-time champion to quit WWE after losing title match at the 2024 Royal Rumble? Potential direction explored

WWE is all set to host their first premium live event of 2024 - Royal Rumble this Saturday.

Aside from the traditional 30-man and woman namesake matches, Triple H has lined up only two title matches for the show. Logan Paul will defend his United States Championship for the first time against number one contender Kevin Owens.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has earned himself a Fatal-Four-Way match for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Head of the Table caused a disqualification in a Triple-Threat number Contender's match featuring Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight on the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown a few weeks ago.

Despite the odds against him, it is unlikely that the company will end the historic reign of The Tribal Chief just months before WrestleMania. The result will likely favor The Bloodline's kingpin, with Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso lurking around to cause outside interference.

AJ Styles, who has recently returned with a different attitude and physique, could quit WWE (kayfabe) in the spur of the moment. This will add more depth to his character, as he has already distanced himself from The O.C.

Styles can return at some point to build a WrestleMania program against someone like LA Knight, who stood in his way of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The two men have unfinished business and deserve a WrestleMania spot in Philadelphia this year. Will the blockbuster match finally materialize? Only time will tell.

Has WWE Superstar AJ Styles officially parted ways with The O.C.?

Styles returned to the company in December 2023 after The Bloodline took him out ahead of the Fastlane Premium Live Event in October. Since his return, The Phenomenal One has distanced himself from the rest of The O.C.

Speaking on The Bump, Michin addressed the status of AJ Styles with The O.C.

"I know AJ is going through some evil ways. He’s going through his evil phase, but families go through ups and downs. But at the end of the day, we’re family, and I know we’re gonna get through this, and I just hope that, at the end of it, we all become stronger and more in sync with each other. It’s a roller coaster; we’re going through our lows right now, but I know we’ll be coming back stronger together," she said.

Michin is still "rooting" for Styles to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on January 27.

