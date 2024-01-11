AJ Styles' future with The O.C. revealed amid break-up speculation

The O.C. has not been on the same page lately, especially since AJ Styles returned to WWE a few weeks ago.

In a backstage segment aired on the December 22, 2023, episode of SmackDown, The Phenomenal One snubbed the faction, hinting at going solo (no pun intended). Styles has since portrayed a darker persona, giving shades of his "lone wolf" character from his tail-end days in TNA.

Fans have been pondering whether The O.C. has secretly been disbanded, with the 46-year-old stalwart going alone in his war against The Bloodline.

On The Bump, Michin addressed the future of The O.C. with AJ Styles, admitting that the latter is going through "evil ways," but the group will get back together:

"I know AJ is going through some evil ways. He’s going through his evil phase, but families go through ups and downs. But at the end of the day, we’re family, and I know we’re gonna get through this, and I just hope that, at the end of it, we all become stronger and more in sync with each other. It’s a roller coaster; we’re going through our lows right now, but I know we’ll be coming back stronger together," she said. (H/T - Fightful)

Expand Tweet

Michin speaks on AJ Styles' upcoming match

AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton are all set to challenge Roman Reigns in a fatal-four-way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

Despite a little family friction, Michin is rooting for her fellow O.C. member to dethrone The Head of the Table:

"Well, I'm a ride-or-die AJ, so I am rooting for him. Regardless of what the percentage rate is of him winning, to me, he's going to win. I respect the other men (...) Maybe not The Bloodline. But, at the end of the day, AJ is going to win, and I know he is going to be a champion again soon," she added.

Expand Tweet

Styles has not held a WWE World Title since 2018. With The Phenomenal One seemingly reaching the twilight of his career, it will be interesting to see if he has one more championship run left in him.

Who do you want to win the fatal-four-way match at Royal Rumble 2024? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here