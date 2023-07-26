7-time world champion could return for the first time in six months to put Grayson Waller in his place at WWE SummerSlam

Is Grayson Waller WWE's new Randy Orton? The Australian seems to be hell-bent on calling out all the wrestling legends to step into the ring with him. Only half of those guys will not wrestle him, as they are past their prime. However, an appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect alone makes for some entertaining segments. London was proof of what Waller is capable of.

After John Cena and Edge, a Deadman could be next in the SmackDown star's path this summer. The latter teased an appearance by The Undertaker at Ford Field on August 5. The Hall of Famer was last seen on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW earlier this year.

The Undertaker and Grayson Waller is a very odd pairing, but if we know anything about both stars, they will make it work. WWE would be wise to book the Aussie for SummerSlam. He is hot at the moment with ample momentum.

The Undertaker is reportedly scheduled to be in Detroit for SummerSlam weekend, so why not be part of a segment on the show? Every time the legend makes an entrance, it hits differently with the live crowds. The Phenom should return to put Grayson Waller in his place.

Grayson Waller says WWE legend is "unemployed" and needs a career resurgence

The Rock is another big-time star Waller has trash-talked about in recent times. During an appearance on MMA Hour, the Aussie made some controversial remarks about the Attitude Era star:

"Technically, he is unemployed. I think he needs some work, and who better to help The Rock than Grayson Waller? So I just sent out a little video. I didn't even tag him, mind you. All of a sudden, he's coming back with the same insults he's been using for 15 years."

Furthermore, Waller invited The Brahma Bull to appear in Detroit at WWE SummerSlam for his talk show.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Backstage reactions have been “very favourable” for Waller's segments w/John Cena and Edge.



- per @WRKDWrestling Ideas have been pitched for Grayson Waller to have a segment w/a WWE legend during #SummerSlam weekend.Backstage reactions have been “very favourable” for Waller's segments w/John Cena and Edge.- per @WRKDWrestling pic.twitter.com/5wUhnpDmKT

Grayson Waller has been milking the current scenario to its maximum potential. While The Rock showing up to face the former instead of Roman Reigns is highly unlikely, with reports by various sources online assuring that there are no plans for The Great One and the braggadocious SmackDown star to come face-to-face.

Waller even teased Stone Cold Steve Austin showing up down the line to confront him. Check it out here.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here