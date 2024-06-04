7-time WWE champion may have subtly confirmed he is turning babyface after over two years as a heel

Babyfaces and heels are two of the most intriguing elements of WWE programming, as they play a pivotal role in binding the storylines in sports entertainment. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, fans have furtively witnessed the potential herald of a character transition of a top star.

A seven-time WWE champion may have subtly teased his babyface turn after the show went off-air. The name in question is current World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. Ever since joining The Judgment Day in 2022, Priest has been a vicious heel as he has embraced his villainous persona.

However, what happened on Monday Night RAW could be a major hint that The Punisher will soon have a character transformation in WWE. He is a seven-time WWE champion, which includes his current World Heavyweight Championship, along with winning the United States Championship and the NXT North American Championship once, as well as winning the RAW Tag Team Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship twice. Priest may have subtly dropped an inkling regarding his babyface turn after two years, which has been discussed in depth below.

Damian Priest stood tall as RAW went off-air

After the latest edition of Monday Night RAW went off-air, Damian Priest walked across the ramp and raised his hands along with his title in front of fans. It looked like a sign of appreciation to the crowd for their cheers and support.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion made sure to let fans in Hershey, Pennsylvania, know that he heard their clamor. Moreover, Priest slapped hands with a fan sitting around the ramp, acting as a typical babyface.

Although it happened after the show went off-air, Priest may have subtly confirmed that his babyface run could be on the horizon. The fact that he has been receiving cheers from fans most of the time, despite being a heel, could also be a major factor in his potential character transformation.

Damian Priest has been working as a tweener in WWE lately

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest seemed quite calm and composed, as he did not berate his stablemates like usual. The Punisher seemed quite decisive rather than irked, which could be another indication of a change.

For the first time in a long while, Priest was seen motivating his Judgment Day members like family instead of subjugating his dominance over them. Moreover, he also seemed quite considerate of Rhea Ripley on RAW, leaving behind the potential power struggle that existed between the two.

There have been numerous instances when The Archer of Infamy stood against Finn Balor's ideologies, be it during his feud with Jey Uso or at Backlash France. It looks like Damian Priest may have subtly teased his babyface turn with his recent activities, as he has been acting as a tweener in WWE lately.

