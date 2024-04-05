7-time WWE champion opens up on Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs The Rock & Roman Reigns: Which side is he on?

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs The Rock and Roman Reigns will main event the first night of WrestleMania XL, and many fans and professionals have already picked their side on the fight. However, a former WWE Champion decided to think outside of the box.

The path to WrestleMania XL between Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, The Rock, and Roman Reigns has been nothing but chaotic and entertaining. Aside from bragging rights and pride, the direction of the Rhodes vs. Reigns on the second night will depend on the first-night main event. Despite the buzz surrounding this storyline, Bobby Lashley is focused on other things.

While on the latest WWE Super Dhamaal episode, Bobby Lashley was asked if he is on team Bloodline or Cody Rhodes. He answered that he was on team Street Profits and Lashley and stated that other matches were not about him.

The All Mighty explained that he understood Cody wanted to finish his story but also understood what The Rock and Roman were fighting for. He continued that Reigns has elevated professional wrestling to a stage where it's untouchable and even had somebody like Dwayne acknowledge him. Still, Rhodes also elevated himself to astronomical levels.

Lashley ended his answer by saying that "if you have two great champions" like that, people should let them fight and enjoy it. He is happy whether the winner will be Cody or Roman Reigns since at the end of the day, it will be a great show.

How did Bobby Lashley shade The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes?

The Rock returned to WWE on RAW Day 1

While it seems like Bobby Lashley doesn't have a side between The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes, he has his sights on the WrestleMania main event spot.

In an interview with The Bump, Lashley noted that he had defeated three of the four main eventers of WrestleMania: Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins in previous years. Interestingly, this could also be his way to shade The Rock.

What will Bobby Lashley do at WrestleMania XL?

The All Mighty will also be in action at WrestleMania XL with his own tag team action scheduled. Lashley will team with Street Profits against The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

It will be interesting to see what will occur at the two-night affair of WrestleMania XL.

