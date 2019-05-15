7 times even hardcore WWE fans were fooled

The Deadman donned his brother's attire to trick his way into a WWF Championship match.

WWE Superstars may be instantly recognizable by fans around the world, but that isn't always the case.

On occasion though, some Superstars have even been able to hide their appearance, with all the fans being made fools of.

Here are seven times even hardcore WWE fans were fooled.

#7 Eric Bischoff as the Priest

Bischoff's Priest attire had everyone fooled.

There are very few people in wrestling who can say they stuck it to Vince McMahon, but for 83 weeks, Eric Bischoff did exactly that.

Leading WCW during the Monday Night Wars, Bischoff would eventually join the WWE in 2002 after WCW’s demise and was appointed the General Manager of RAW.

As the head of the red brand, Bischoff found himself at odds with SmackDown’s Stephanie McMahon and decided to mess with the daughter of his old rival with his role in the Billy and Chuck wedding ceremony.

The climax of a long-running love angle between the pair, the duo were convinced by their manager Rico to marry live on SmackDown on the September 12th, 2002 episode.

After revealing that they weren’t actually gay, and the story was just a publicity stunt by Rico, it was the old, stuttering priest who seemed to be the voice of reason.

In a true stroke of booking genius though, the priest was revealed to be Bischoff, who ripped off the geriatric Latex mask to the shock of everyone.

Calling in his cronies Rosie and Jamal of Three Minute Warning, the RAW invaders decimated the stars of SmackDown, including Stephanie who was leveled with a Samoan Drop.

A genius ploy by Bischoff, this moment has lived with fans all these years after it happened, as a reminder of Bischoff’s motto, that Controversy creates cash

