7 Twists for the RAW Reunion: Surprise appearances by John Cena and Undertaker, DX get destroyed?

WWE could have some big surprises waiting on RAW Reunion tonight

With around 40 WWE legends set to appear on the RAW Reunion later tonight, it could be one of the biggest episodes of the show this year. What surprises and twists can WWE have in store for us?

#7 The Club take out DX

Will The Club assert their dominance on RAW?

After weeks of segments involving AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson, The Club recently got back together on RAW a few weeks ago. After AJ Styles lost his match on RAW against Ricochet, the Phenomenal One lost his cool and turned on the US Champion. As Styles laid his boot into Ricochet, his friends Gallows and Anderson joined in.

DX are set to reunite at the RAW Reunion and one great way to get The Club over as a force to be reckoned with would be to have them take out a legendary stable like DX.

#6 Multiple legends win the WWE 24/7 Title

There could be a number of title changes on tonight's episode of RAW

A number of WWE legends will be reuniting for the RAW Reunion tonight. When the WWE 24/7 title was unveiled by Mick Foley a few months ago, one thing he mentioned was that returning legends could surprise fans by winning the title. That hasn't happened yet but tonight's episode will be the perfect opportunity to do that.

The WWE 24/7 could change hands a number of times during the show. One legend who could win the 24/7 title is Hornswoggle. He's been mentioned a number of times by R-Truth in recent weeks while referring to Drake Maverick and PWInsider is reporting that he's been spotted in Fort Lauderdale ahead of RAW.

