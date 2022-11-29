7 most unexpected WWE releases in recent history 

As much as WWE focuses on putting on entertaining shows week in and week out, they're a business at the end of the day. Sometimes, businesses have to make tough decisions, and releases are a part of said tough decisions.

Every year, the pro-wrestling giant cuts dozens, if not hundreds, of employees and contractors. Among these are active superstars and on-screen officials.

Most of the names that are abruptly let go of their contracts are either lower-card performers or those with immense heat in the back. However, there have been times, even in the last few years alone, when WWE unexpectedly fired notable names.

Here are seven such examples.

#7 Braun Strowman (released shortly after competing for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash)

Currently, The Monster Among Men is one of the most "over" guys on the main roster. Yet, his professional wrestling journey has been anything but smooth.

After organically rising to the top in 2017, Strowman's momentum took a big hit due to odd booking choices. Yes, he competed for the World Championship multiple times, and even won it once, in the years that followed. But every time he got close to reaching the level of credibility he had in 2017, a poor program or other factors would play spoiler.

He was eventually released from his contract on June 2, 2021, during a round of budget cuts. This news took the fans by surprise, since Strowman had just participated in a WWE Championship match a few days prior.

It would take over a year (September 2022) for him to make a triumphant return home.

#6 Keith Lee (released while he was transitioning into a heel)

To say that Keith Lee's main-roster run should have gone better than it did would be an understatement. He went toe-to-toe with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, all while he was a part of WWE NXT.

So, all signs pointed to him being booked as the next big thing following his RAW call-up in August 2020. His first few months on the red brand were exceptional. He beat Randy Orton in his first week and took then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to his limits.

Then came the disappointing part. In early 2021, The Limitless One had to step away from action for several months owing to his deteriorating health.

Fortunately, he would return in the summer and start settling into his heelish "Bearcat" persona soon after. And it was during said character transformation that WWE abruptly future endeavored him.

#5 Taya Valkyrie/Franky Monet (released before receiving her main-roster call-up)

If untapped potential were a wrestling superstar, it would be Taya Valkyrie (known in WWE as Franky Monet).

After making a name for herself across multiple promotions, La Wera Loca signed with WWE and became a part of NXT's thriving women's division. However, her nine-month stint left too much to be desired.

Valkyrie never got to hold any gold during her time in NXT. In addition to that, she only got to compete in six matches. What's even more disappointing is how she didn't get to fight the likes of Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and other leading names in the company.

She was let go in November 2021 during a round of budget cuts. While her firing disappointed many fans, The Lucha Royalty didn't keep them waiting long and bounced back on the independent scene a couple of months later.

#4 Aleister Black/Malakai Black (released right after getting repackaged)

Ideally, getting repackaged should be a sign of big things to come for an established performer. But for Aleister Black, that wasn't the case.

Following a stellar NXT run, Black took it upon himself to replicate that success on the main roster. He was treated as a force to be reckoned with throughout 2019. Things changed when his momentum kept taking hits during the infamous Performance Center and ThunderDome eras. His ill-timed heel turn amid a feud with Kevin Owens did The Dutch Destroyer no favors either.

He would disappear from TV in late 2020 and resurface in April 2021 with a more sinister gimmick dubbed The Dark Father.

After weeks of vignettes, the former NXT Champion made his first live appearance as his newer, darker self. His first victim was the company's lovable babyface, Big E. Unfortunately, though, this rivalry never progressed since Black became a casualty of budget cuts, and that too just 12 days after his highly anticipated return.

#3 William Regal (released a few months after NXT got rebranded to NXT 2.0)

Normally, it isn't considered a big deal when an on-screen personality playing a non-wrestling role is let go. However, William Regal's release didn't go unnoticed.

After winding down his illustrious career as an in-ring performer, Regal soon took charge of WWE's developmental show, NXT, in 2014 as its on-screen General Manager. He made sure to have an under-the-radar presence despite staying out of the action, making for an ideal balance.

Therefore, fans found it odd when The Gentleman Villain disappeared once NXT turned into NXT 2.0 in September 2021. Less than four months later, he received his release after a decorated 21-year run in WWE.

Regal was scooped up by AEW right after he became available. Over there, he has been on a roll with his involvement in top storylines.

#2 Parker Boudreaux/Harland (released within months of debut due to lack of progress)

Being touted as the 'next Brock Lesnar' would put anyone under the spotlight, as well as extreme pressure. After all, those are pretty big shoes to fill, considering the impact of The Beast Incarnate on the wrestling world.

Parker Boudreaux, known as Harland during his time in WWE, was signed after he went viral on social media owing to his uncanny resemblance to Lesnar. All signs pointed to him becoming a major player in the company within a couple of years of his debut.

In a surprising turn of events, however, the 24-year-old star couldn't live up to the hype. Coaches and trainers in NXT claimed he hadn't been progressing at a steady rate. Moreover, his 'silent brute' gimmick and alliance with Joe Gacy didn't do him any favors.

And just like that, he was cut from the roster in April 2022, a little over four months after his debut match.

#1 Bray Wyatt (suddenly released after being with the company for 12 years)

Bray Wyatt's compelling characters during his first run weren't exactly booked to perfection. Despite that, he remained one of the most popular superstars on the roster.

From The Cult Leader to the friendly Funhouse host and the menacing Fiend, Wyatt never disappointed with his presentation. So, it was all but guaranteed that he would always have a spot on the roster.

But fast forward to July 31, 2021, a couple of weeks after the crowds made their triumphant return, the three-time World Champion became a casualty of the infamous budget cuts. This move stunned the wrestling community beyond belief.

Over the next year, Wyatt kept his distance from the world of sports entertainment. That remained the case until October 8, 2022, when he returned to WWE (under the new regime) after weeks of interactive vignettes.

