7 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 7 we hope aren't: Brock Lesnar's surprising WrestleMania 36 opponents, Bray Wyatt "unhappy" with annoying part of his character

An interesting week in the world of wrestling

Hello and welcome to this week's edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! It's been an interesting week of wrestling television, with AEW and NXT delivering great episodes as usual while RAW and SmackDown had some interesting character and story progression.

However, it's been the news outside the ring that has been in the center of attention. This week's rumors are going to focus on storylines, start-and-stop pushes, backstage rumors, public controversies and so much more!

We hope you're ready because these are the wrestling rumors that we hope are true and those, of course, we hope aren't.

#7. Hope is true: Bray Wyatt unhappy with a certain aspect of his character

The Fiend

It's no secret that the red lights during The Fiend Bray Wyatt's matches are unpopular. There has been virtually no fan who has claimed to have liked it and Seth Rollins, who has wrestled twice on TV under the red lights has openly stated that he's not a fan of the red lights. On WWE Backstage He said:

[I had] no clue. That was a mess for me, right. Because first of all, you’re in this dark red. The cell is also red, and so then you’re trying to navigate around the edges of the cell and it’s very tight quarters to begin with. It was a mess, it was very difficult to deal with. Especially not knowing it was going to happen. I for one am not a fan. I feel like it affects my performance, personally.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wyatt himself is not a big fan of the red lights. They reported that he's not happy with the aspect of the red light of his persona. We hope this is true because if Wyatt hates it himself, there's a big chance that they finally stop it.

