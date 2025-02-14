7 WWE legends who could be inducted into the Hall of Fame after the huge Triple H news

During a recent corporate event, WWE officially announced that Triple H is being inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame. The signing of Jordynne Grace and Penta were also points of discussion at the Town Hall conference, but the news of the day was Hunter entering the HOF.

The Road to WrestleMania is historically the most exciting time of the year for wrestling fans as the rumors start to heat up regarding who will join The Game in the 2025 Hall of Fame. While many are worthy, only a few will be chosen.

This is our list of seven WWE Legends who could be inducted into the Hall of Fame after the huge Triple H news:

#7. The face of WWE's most iconic theme music, Jim Johnston

We start our list with someone who a lot of fans may not consider a 'legend,' but if you ask some of the biggest names in wrestling history, most will agree that Jim Johnston is indeed a legend. Johnston started his journey as the WWF music director in the mid-80s. Jim created some of the most iconic entrance themes, including Triple H, Randy Orton, and The Ultimate Warrior, to name a few.

#6. "The Loose Cannon" Flyin' Brian Pillman

One of the most tragic stories in wrestling history is the untimely passing of Brian Pillman at the age of 35. Brian had a successful WCW run as one-half of The Hollywood Blonds with Steve Austin. He also tagged with 'Z-Man' Tom Zenk. While in WWE, he was a legendary Hart Foundation member, also including Bret Hart, Owen Hart, and Jim Neidhart.

#5. One of the most polarizing managers of all time, Jim Cornette

Throughout the history of professional wrestling, there have been plenty of colorful characters who have been overly vocal. However, very few have been as polarizing as the tennis racket-slinging manager known as Jim Cornette. With over four decades of dedication to the industry, Corny has certainly earned at least a consideration to be a member of the Hall of Fame.

#4. The First Lady of WWF, Miss Elizabeth

There was a time in wrestling history when a manager or valet would often accompany wrestlers. Bobby Heenan, Capt. Lou Albano and Jimmy Hart are just a few of the best-known managers. Miss Elizabeth is arguably the most well-known valet. Her real-life relationship with Randy Savage transcended into an on-screen angle when she signed in 1985. Sadly, Miss Elizabeth passed away in 2003, at only 42 years old.

#3. Three-time WWE tag team champions, Demolition

WWF officials created Demolition in an attempt to compete with the massive success of The Road Warriors. Ax and Smash started their journey at the height of the Golden Era when Hulkamania was runnin' wild in the mid-80s. Demolition became an instant success and became one of the all-time greats. It's believed that Demolition isn't in the Hall of Fame due to past issues with Vince McMahon. Now could be the time for a long overdue induction.

#2. Six-time World Champion, Batista

Batista started gaining popularity early on in his career, while he was a member of Evolution. He went on to enjoy an incredible singles run, which culminated in six world title reigns. The company intended to put Batista in the HOF back in 2020. Unfortunately, the pandemic railroaded those plans. Now is the perfect time for The Animal to take his rightful place in WWE immortality.

#1. Two-time WCW World Champion Lex Luger

If you were a wrestling fan in the 1980s and/or 90s, you are definitely familiar with The Total Package. Lex Luger became one of the cornerstones of WCW's success and was also one of the pivotal components of The Monday Night Wars. As successful as he was in the ring, Luger's post-wrestling life has been just as inspiring. Lex Luger is long overdue for an induction into WWE's Hall of Fame.

