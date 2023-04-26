7 WWE stars who have already won the World Heavyweight Championship

In 2002, the World Heavyweight Championship was introduced as a second major title in WWE. It has been the centerpiece of some of the most memorable moments and matches in wrestling history.

With the new title's unveiling on the most recent episode of WWE RAW, it is still unclear whether this will be a genuine revival or if it will be presented as an entirely new championship.

Regardless, fans are still eager to see who will step up to earn the belt, with many hopeful prospects in mind. Looking back, here are seven WWE Superstars who have already won the World Heavyweight Championship.

#7. Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler has been splitting his time between outside businesses and WWE

Dolph Ziggler is a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, but it's his second reign that's remembered the most by fans. That reign began on April 8, 2013 when he cashed in on his Money in the Bank contract after Alberto Del Rio successfully defended the title against Jack Swagger.

Ziggler was a fan favorite for years and had been chasing the title for some time, so winning the championship was a dream come true. However, his reign was cut short when he suffered a concussion during a match against Swagger on May 7, 2013. He was forced to vacate the title a few days later.

#6. Randy Orton

Randy Orton is reportedly still out of action after undergoing fusion surgery

In 2013, the Viper unified the company's two world titles, making himself the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Through a brutal Tables, Ladders and Chairs match against John Cena, Orton developed into a dangerous force.

His reign was also marred by controversy, as he aligned himself with The Authority and often used their interference to retain his championship.

#5. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio won his title after defeating Jack Swagger

Winning the championship was a long-awaited moment for Rey Mysterio and his fans. The masked Luchador is a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, with his last reign beginning when he defeated Jack Swagger, Big Show, and CM Punk in an epic Fatal 4-way match to win the belt in June 2010.

His reign was relatively short, only keeping the title for 28 days before losing it to Kane at Money in the Bank. Mysterio demanded a rematch at SummerSlam but was unable to overcome The Big Red Monster.

#4. John Cena

John Cena is a record 13-time WWE Champion and 3-time World Heavyweight Champion

John Cena has had three reigns as World Heavyweight Champion throughout his career.

In 2008, he was able to defeat Chris Jericho to kick off his first run with the Big Gold Belt. The next year, he would lose the title to Edge and regain it in a triple threat match which also featured Big Show.

In 2013, Cena suggested that WWE should only have one champion and reignited his rivalry with Randy Orton, who was the WWE Champion at the time. They eventually faced each other in a unification match where Orton came out victorious, albeit unfairly.

#3. Sheamus

Sheamus is also a two-time United States Champion

Sheamus won the title in April 2012 after defeating Daniel Bryan in just 18 seconds at WrestleMania 28. He went on to retain the title, defending against top names like Chris Jericho and Randy Orton.

The Celtic Warrior was a force to be reckoned with, but in October of the same year, Big Show won the title at Hell in a Cell. Sheamus was unable to win back the title after having a handful of rematches.

#2. Edge has the most WWE World Heavyweight Championship reigns

Edge has won a total of 31 championships

Edge is one of the most successful wrestlers in WWE history. A notable moment of The Rated-R Superstar's reign came at WrestleMania 24, where he attempted to defend the championship against The Undertaker. Edge's capabilities were not to be underestimated, but like so many others, he couldn't overcome The Deadman on WWE's biggest stage.

The Rated-R Superstar always put his body on the line and provided show-stopping performances. Edge currently holds the most reigns of the World Heavyweight Championship.

#1. Triple H

Triple H is a five-time World Heavyweight Champion

In 2002, the company decided to keep the WWE Undisputed Champion exclusive to the SmackDown brand. With the RAW brand left without a champion, the belt was awarded to Triple H.

The Game is currently the longest-reigning World Heavyweight Champion at 616 combined days. He successfully defended his championship against some of the top-tenured names, including Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker.

Triple H's reigns have been some of the most influential and respected in the industry. With the recent unveiling of the new World Heavyweight Championship, fans hope to see the new champion uphold the standard just like those before him.

