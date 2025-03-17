7 WWE stars who are currently AWOL without reason

The Road to WrestleMania is the greatest time to be a WWE fan. Top Superstars and part-timers join the fold, producing exciting storylines and narratives. However, many are pushed out of the spotlight simultaneously.

Some prominent names have not been seen in a while. There has been no clear indication of their physical status. Furthermore, with only a month remaining till Mania, building a storyline for such absent stars becomes more difficult.

On that note, let's look at seven WWE stars who are currently AWOL without reason.

#7. Shayna Baszler

The Pure Fusion Collective's future became uncertain upon Sonya Deville's release in early February. Shayna Baszler, in particular, has struggled in the wake of Deville's untimely release.

The Queen of Spades' last major appearance was in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, where she was eliminated by Bayley. Triple H has not devised a plan to use her upon the apparent dissolution of The Pure Fusion Collective.

Baszler recently made rounds in the newsroom due to a previous incident with Jade Cargill. If WWE wants, it could translate this genuine heat into an on-screen program after WrestleMania 41.

#6. Sheamus is also on hiatus from WWE

Sheamus is one of the longest-tenured active superstars on the current roster. The Celtic Warrior has been a mainstay in the midcard for several years, and in recent years, fans have gained much respect for the Irishman.

Despite the love and Sheamus' quest to win the Intercontinental Championship, his booking has been inconsistent and lackluster. The future Hall of Famer has not wrestled since the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, but he has taken the time off to improve his physique.

Although he has battled Bron Breakker several times, WWE should consider giving Sheamus another IC Title opportunity at Mania, especially if Triple H books a multi-man contest.

#5-1. The Wyatt Sicks are yet to appear in 2025

Following a losing effort to The Final Testament, The Wyatt Sicks have mysteriously disappeared from television. The Final Testament quietly disbanded owing to the unceremonious releases of The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering.

Hence, the entire exercise now feels like a waste. Furthermore, Triple H has done little to rebuild The Wyatt Sicks, sucking much of the momentum from their initial few months on the main roster in 2024.

Bo Dallas had reportedly suffered an injury, but he could have been used in a non-physical role. At the very least, he could have accompanied his faction members to the ring or stalked his targets backstage.

Alexa Bliss also returned at Royal Rumble 2025, providing another pursuit for Uncle Howdy, who relentlessly pursued Bliss during his first run. Despite all the possibilities, Triple H has not utilized the faction well.

