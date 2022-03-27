7 WWE stars who are yet to win tag team titles

While WWE usually has a few teams as the focal points of its tag team division, while other teams join the picture from time to time. The New Day and the Usos have been staples of the ranks for nearly a decade. The Street Profits are doing well for themselves in the division as well.

RK-Bro is a recent example of a duo of singles stars put together for tag team action. The same goes for Alpha Academy, although each member has been part of a tag team before.

Despite the talent that the company has always had, certain stars have yet to capture gold as a part of a tag team. Putting a singles star in a duo is a good way to refresh their character and put them in new storylines.

Here are seven wrestlers who haven't won tag team titles in the promotion.

#7. Finn Balor is yet to hold tag team gold in WWE

Balor has been back and forth between NXT and the main roster over the last two years

Balor was the first Universal Champion in 2016. He was, however, forced to relinquish the title the following night. Since then, he has primarily been a mid-card staple. He even returned to NXT and won the championship in the developmental brand.

During his time on the main roster, Balor has won both the Intercontinental and United States titles.

When it comes to team accolades, he is yet to pursue tag team titles. Depending on plans over the next few years, he could wipe winning tag team gold off of his bucket list.

#6. Happy Corbin could challenge for tag team gold with Madcap Moss

Happy Corbin has had a few character shifts over the years. He started as the Lone Wolf, so a team didn't fit into that character. He was then the Constable of RAW, King Corbin, and now Happy Corbin.

He has won the United States Championship and Money in the Bank, but the present scenario is his best chance at tag team gold. The pairing with Madcap Moss could eventually lead to a program for the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

#5. Apollo Crews has found some success in WWE as a singles star

Crews has won both mid-card titles on the main roster

Apollo Crews wasn't really allied with anyone for a prolonged amount of time on the main roster. He was a part of Titus Worldwide, but the group had little traction. Crews won the United States title as a face, but his fortunes soon changed when he turned heel.

The heel turn was highlighted by the addition of the towering Commander Azeez. With his loyal confidante, Crews captured the Intercontinental Championship. Since losing that belt, however, he's been in a holding pattern.

If RK-Bro retains the RAW Tag Team titles at WrestleMania, Crews and Azeez could be future challengers. That could be his chance to win some tag team titles.

#4. WWE has rarely used Bobby Lashley in tag team angles

The All Mighty has been a main-eventer over the last three years.

In his two stints with WWE, Bobby Lashley has won the WWE title, the Intercontinental title, and the United States Championship. He hasn't, however, ever captured tag team gold. Some stars just don't linger in the tag team division due to their standing in the company.

Lashley was presented as a physical threat right out of the gate. He went toe-to-toe with John Cena during Cena's reign as the top dog in the company. The All Mighty would then leave and return to WWE. Since then, he's had much more success.

Due to his heavy push atop RAW, he hasn't pursued tag team gold recently. He teamed up with MVP to challenge for the titles, but the duo were unsuccessful.

#3. Brock Lesnar's WWE career has always been about singles gold

Brock Lesnar's position as one of the top stars in WWE is likely why he's never cared about chasing tag team gold. In all of his time working for Vince McMahon, he has always pushed into major title feuds.

Posited as 'The Next Big Thing,' it was easy to see that plans for his career were huge.

As a full-timer in the early 2000s, he didn't often challenge for tag team gold. The same was true of his return ten years ago. His recent angles have all involved either the WWE or Universal titles.

However, the realm of possibility is broad when it comes to WWE. It could very well be that Lesnar finds an unlikely ally and wins the championship single-handedly just to prove the point that he can.

#2 Sami Zayn & #1 Kevin Owens haven't won tag team titles in WWE

The longtime friends are both yet to capture tag team titles

The reason why this duo is in the top spot is because they have operated as a tag team in WWE. There was a time when they battled Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan, facing them at WrestleMania.

Zayn and Owens were then a duo a few years later, defeating Big E and Xavier Woods at Stomping Grounds in 2019. Despite teaming together in prominent spots throughout their tenure, neither man has captured tag team gold.

Owens even recently had a chance with Seth Rollins to win the RAW Tag Team titles. They failed to do so and have now gone their separate ways for WrestleMania.

Owens and Zayn have enough chemistry and history with each other to pull off a tag team championship run and are most likely to do so if they end up on the same brand. It remains to be seen whether it can come to fruition in the near future.

