7 WWE stars you forgot won Money in the Bank

Many people forget that CM Punk is the only WWE Superstar in history to win two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. Punk won it back-to-back at WrestleMania 24 and 25, successfully cashing in both times on Edge and Jeff Hardy, respectively, to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

It was brought back to light on Monday when The Second City Saint participated in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match for the final spot in the 2025 Men's MITB Ladder Match. El Grande Americano outlasted him and AJ Styles to join Solo Sikoa, Penta, Seth Rollins, LA Knight, and Andrade in the gimmick match.

With all that said and done, let's look at seven WWE stars who you forgot won Money in the Bank:

#7. Baron Corbin won in 2017

Baron Corbin. (Photo: WWE.com)

Baron Corbin had it all, from the look to the gimmick to his finisher. He was touted as a future world champion, and it appeared to be true when he became Mr. Money in the Bank in 2017.

However, Corbin failed his cash-in on Jinder Mahal following John Cena's interference. It led to his push being diminished, and he eventually got stuck in the midcard. That's the main reason why many forgot that he even became Mr. MITB less than a year on the main roster.

#6. WWE Hall of Famer Kane won in 2010

At the first-ever Money in the Bank PLE in 2010, Kane won the coveted briefcase. He cashed it in on the same night, beating Rey Mysterio with ease to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Not many fans remember The Big Red Machine as a former Mr. MITB because he held it for just 49 minutes. It's still the record for the shortest time a WWE Superstar has held the MITB briefcase.

#5. Otis shocked the world during the Pandemic Era in 2020

A lot of people want to forget the Pandemic Era when there were no fans inside the arena. WWE pushed through that difficult year in 2020, featuring two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches atop the company headquarters.

On the men's side of things, AJ Styles and Baron Corbin both pulled the briefcase before fumbling it right to Otis. The then-Heavy Machinery member became the first star to win it without climbing the ladder. However, in October 2020, he lost it to The Miz, who cashed in successfully on Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber 2021.

#4. Nikki Cross won in 2021 as Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H. (Photo: WWE.com)

The Pandemic Era was really a crazy time, with Nikki Cross turning into Nikki A.S.H. in 2021. It stood for "Almost a Super Hero," which received mixed reactions from fans.

Despite the character change, Nikki A.S.H. won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match that same year. The almost superheroine then cashed it in successfully the following night on RAW, beating Charlotte Flair to become the RAW Women's Champion.

#3. Jack Swagger won at WrestleMania 26

Jack Swagger. (Photo: WWE.com)

One of the most shocking Money in the Bank wins happened at WrestleMania 26. Jack Swagger defeated Kane, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler, Christian, Matt Hardy, Shelton Benjamin, MVP, and Evan Bourne to win the briefcase.

Swagger held the briefcase for just five days, attacking Chris Jericho on the following SmackDown. He won the World Heavyweight Championship before falling back into obscurity when he dropped the title after just two months.

#2. Mr. Kennedy was the 3rd-ever Money in the Bank winner

Mr. Kennedy. (Photo: WWE.com)

One of the greatest "what-ifs" in WWE history is Mr. Kennedy, who won the Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 23 in 2007. Kennedy had all the qualities of a future world champion, and it was no surprise that he won it that year.

However, a misdiagnosed torn triceps led to him losing the MITB briefcase to Edge, who cashed it in on The Undertaker days later. Kennedy was scheduled to do what The Rated-R Superstar did, which might have been better due to his history with The Deadman a year prior.

#1. Do you remember Damien Sandow?

Damien Sandow. (Photo: WWE.com)

Fans probably remember Damien Sandow as Damien Mizdow, who was The Miz's stuntman. Mizdow got himself over to a point that fans wanted him to succeed. But before all of that, Sandow became Mr. Money in the Bank as a heel in 2013.

The Intellectual Savior To The Masses had the perfect heel gimmick to be successful, but WWE inexplicably booked him to be a loser after he won the briefcase. He barely won any of his matches on RAW and SmackDown during his reign as Mr. MITB before becoming the second-ever star to have a failed cash-in. His failed attempt came against John Cena.

