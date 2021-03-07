7 WWE Superstars who have excelled in the era with no crowds

Back in March 2020 in the United States, WWE and everything else throughout society ceased to operate as usual due to the global COVID-19 Pandemic. Audiences were not allowed at public shows, causing WWE and other wrestling promotions to either close shop or get creative. While WWE and larger companies like AEW and IMPACT had the money to keep going, not every promotion enjoyed the same luxury.

Not having a crowd has forced all promotions, including WWE, to switch things up. Now that fans are not allowed to be in attendance physically, how much different would the product look? How much would change?

While things have changed regarding protocols and operating procedures, the alterations brought on by a global pandemic also forced some WWE Superstars to change. That could be either in character or with promos. With the ability to have some segments taped, WWE and other promotions were able to try out "cinematic matches."

Another change brought on without crowds is the nature of promos. Without anyone in attendance, at least until the Thunderdome was introduced, promos became even more important. Mistakes were never more noticeable and became much more intimate, as several WWE stars proved.

The no-crowd era has forced a lot of changes to professional wrestling, but it has also brought out some great performances by particular WWE performers. Here are seven WWE Superstars who have excelled in this no-crowd era.

#7 WWE Superstar who has excelled in the era with no crowds - Edge

Edge and Orton have done some of the best work of their career without fans.

The Rated R Superstar has excelled in several eras, including the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras. It's not really a shock that he's also been able to make an impact during the no-crowd era in WWE.

While his triumphant return to action came in front of a live crowd at the 2020 Royal Rumble, Edge kept that momentum going following the Rumble. His feud with Randy Orton eased him back into the swing of things and it featured a cinematic Last Man Standing match at the Show of Shows.

Advertisement

It was a long match and without a crowd, it allowed Edge to pace out his moves. In a live situation, it would have been much harder to pull off. It wasn't just in the ring, however, where Edge excelled without a live audience. His promos were among the best as he would speak directly into the camera as if he was speaking to each and every fan.

Some stars struggle to get over through promos even with an audience, but the best can do it in any form. Edge's passion and delivery during promos from a backstage seat were just as effective as if he was in front of 10,000 fans.

1 / 6 NEXT