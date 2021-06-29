7 WWE Superstars with the most losses in 2021 so far

We are halfway through 2021, and it has been quite an interesting year for WWE. Fluctuations in the quality of the weekly shows have been accompanied by consistently good pay-per-views, all emanating from the ThunderDome, except for WrestleMania.

As WWE prepares for the full-time return of live crowds, many big stars are offered the chance to showcase their skills in person. The likes of Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and Bianca Belair have had incredible years so far.

While losses for them have been few and far between, a few prominent names have suffered that fate an enormous number of times this year alone. It makes for interesting reading to see some of the Superstars who have lost the most matches in 2021 so far.

Here are seven WWE stars who have suffered the most defeats this year, according to Cagematch.net. The list ranges from former Champions to main-event stars. The cutoff point is before the 28th June episode of RAW, which is tonight.

#6= Charlotte Flair from WWE RAW (15 losses)

Starting this list with a surprise, Charlotte Flair has lost the majority of her matches in 2021 so far. She entered the year as one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, alongside Asuka. However, the past six months have not panned out as expected.

Charlotte and Asuka lost their Tag Team Titles to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show, with The Queen getting pinned by Jax. Many of her 15 losses this year have come in similar tag teams and six-woman matches, without her necessarily taking the fall every time.

Charlotte Flair's frustrating year was exemplified by her absence from WrestleMania 37. She returned to WWE TV the night after the Show of Shows, turning heel and inserting herself into the RAW Women's Championship scene. Unfortunately for Charlotte, her record has only gotten worse since then.

After failing to win the RAW Women's Title from Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania Backlash, The Queen lost four out of five matches on the red brand. A couple of them were opposite Nikki Cross, through technicalities. But they all count.

If it wasn't for her disqualification win against Ripley at Hell in a Cell, Charlotte Flair would have been higher on this list. She will look to have a stronger second half to 2021, one that is more indicative of her value as a star.

