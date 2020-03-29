7 WWE Superstars who could feature in their first singles WrestleMania match this year

Due to the lack of multi-man matches, many Superstars, new and veterans, will take part in their first singles match.

16-year WWE veteran might finally have his first singles match at WrestleMania!

Vinay Chhabria

Dolph Ziggler challenged Otis to a singles match at WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 is just a week away as the WWE Universe gears up to witness the first WrestleMania at the Performance Center. While the company has promised that the event will take place at multiple locations, there will be no live audience for the show because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the world.

This year’s Showcase of Immortals differs greatly from others, as the show will go on for two days. Some marquee matches on the show include Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs John Cena.

Due to the last-minute changes, WWE had to rush some feuds and thus, some WrestleMania matches have little build-up this year. There are no Battle Royals and as a result, many mid-card Superstars have received an opportunity to take part in a singles match at the grand event.

Here are the 7 WWE Superstars who will probably make their singles debut at WrestleMania this year.

#7 Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 36

Starting with the confirmed names first, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will wrestle his first singles WrestleMania match this year against Daniel Bryan. The former NXT Champion had been a part of multi-man matches at the past WrestleManias. He made his debut in a seven-man ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32.

Next, he took part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal before teaming up Kevin Owens to take on the pair of Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 34. He missed the 35th edition of the event and thus will make his singles WrestleMania debut in 2020.

