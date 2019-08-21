7 WWE Superstars who won World Championships before they turned 30

Both John Cena and The Rock captured the WWE Championship before either of them reached their 30th birthday.

For every Superstar who signs a contract with the WWE, their aim is to one day hold championship gold, and for a select few, that will mean a World title.

Whether it be the coveted WWE title, the now-defunct World Heavyweight Championship or the Universal title, the honor of holding the top prize in the business has only gone to a handful of exceptional Superstars.

Though the quest to becoming a World Champion can be long for those lucky few to win the gold, some Superstars were able to get there far sooner than others. These Superstars were always touted to be the top star in wrestling, and clearly weren't going to wait.

Here are seven WWE Superstars who won the World Championships before they reached their 30th birthday.

#7 Randy Orton (Age - 24)

Orton captured the World Heavyweight title at SummerSlam 2004.

From the moment Randy Orton debuted in WWE in 2002, it was clear he was going to be a star. After a few months as a bland babyface on SmackDown, Orton would turn heel and join RAW, before siding with Evolution in 2003.

In August 2004, Orton won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, becoming the youngest Superstar to capture the title in the process. This title reign would not last long though, as after being betrayed by Evolution on RAW after SummerSlam, the Legend Killer would lose the title to his mentor Triple H at Unforgiven.

With his title victory, Orton cemented himself as a bonafide star on the roster, and in the years since, would go on to have an incredible career, winning the World Title 12 more times apart from winning the men's Royal Rumble match twice.

