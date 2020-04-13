7 WWE Superstars who would benefit from a year away from television

Sometimes, WWE Superstars can benefit from taking a long hiatus.

Bray Wyatt is one such example and here are seven Superstars who could follow suit.

Would the two legends benefit from a year away?

In WWE and wrestling in general, Superstars taking extensive hiatuses mostly has to do with injuries sustained in or out of the ring. However, there have been cases before where Superstars have taken a hiatus for creative reasons.

The most recent example of this was Bray Wyatt, who took a hiatus from late August 2018 until post-WrestleMania in April 2019. It was a much-needed break for the former World Champion, as he had been floundering creatively after five years on the main roster.

Braun Strowman revealed that he was unable to get in contact with Wyatt during that time, as he had taken that time to develop an entirely new character, which turned out to be 'The Fiend'.

The Superstars on this list aren't necessarily injured or creatively floundering. However, given WWE's schedule, there are times when certain Superstars can afford to be away from television for an extended time.

These Superstars would benefit majorly from a year off programming:

#7. Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler

Given his run in WWE post-2017, it's easy to forget just how good Dolph Ziggler really is. He's a multi-time World Champion and has the ability to make everyone look good in the ring, even to the point where it has been detrimental to him.

Unfortunately, the storyline with Otis and Mandy Rose was the most important one he had been in a long time, which is a shame considering his position in the second half of 2016. He's had many moments and is all but guaranteed to be a future Hall of Famer, but right now, he's better off taking time away from television. He has plenty of other ventures to fill his time until then and he could return in 2021 with a fresh character and perhaps even a new look.

