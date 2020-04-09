8 biggest overachievers on the current WWE roster

Not every superstar is destined to reach the highest level in WWE.

These are the superstars that weren't expected to reach the top, yet they overachieved

Some of WWE's biggest overachievers

In WWE, certain superstars have been destined for success, mostly due to family connections or a unique look. When thinking about the former, names such as Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton come to mind. This isn't a knock on either superstar, both of whom we believe have worked incredibly hard to sustain that spot.

However, the reality is that such superstars are a minority, and most legends and current names who have reached the top have come up through the ranks. Another reality that many fans don't like to accept is that in WWE, most superstars have a fixed place on the card. Sometimes, superstars who fans believe should be on a main event level stick to the midcard for most of their careers.

For many, the company doesn't view them as a top-tier talent, but as they say, the cream always rises to the top. This list looks at eight superstars who achieved far beyond what they were expected to:

#8. Sheamus

Sheamus has achieved all but one accolade in his career

When Sheamus came into the mix in 2009, it was clear that WWE intended to push him. Within months of his debut, he would dethrone John Cena to become the WWE Champion. While he would win it multiple times, his momentum fizzled out, and after his World Heavyweight title reign in 2012, he took a few years to get back on the top.

Even still, given Sheamus' place in WWE over the last decade, many failed to miss that he has already accumulated a Hall of Fame-worthy career. He's won every men's title in WWE except the Intercontinental Championship, and his other accomplishments include King of the Ring (2010), Royal Rumble (2012), and Money in the Bank (2015).

With only one accomplishment to cement a grand slam career, there's no doubt that Sheamus is one of WWE's biggest overachievers.

