8 Children of former WWE stars currently in NXT

The WWE has a long history of featuring multi-generational performers. Current stars like Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, and Natalya come from wrestling families.

Some, like Natalya (Hart family) and Reigns (Anoa'i), come from lineages that have helped shape the wrestling industry and WWE. Before NXT, Orton, Cody Rhodes, Ted DiBiase Jr, and The Rock were second and third-generation WWE stars.

The current talent crop in NXT is varied, mixing former college athletes with independent wrestlers. Also joining that group are the progeny of several former WWE stars. Here are eight current NXT performers with famous WWE parents.

#8 Brooks Jensen and #7 Von Wagner are related to lesser-known stars

Two of NXT's bigger brawlers are second-generation stars.

Von Wagner is the son of Wayne Bloom, known for his time in AWA in the Destruction Crew tag team. When he and Mike Enos signed with WWE, they became known as the Beverly Brothers.

Jensen is the son of Bull Buchanan, a member of the Right To Censor faction alongside Ivory and Steven Richards. He also seconded John Cena during his early rap phase. Wagner and Jensen have been regulars on NXT over the last three years.

#6 Ariana Grace and #5 Ava have unique fathers

Despite her character's obnoxious nature, some fans have cheered Arianna Grace.

It's well-known amongst fans that The Rock is Ava's father, leaving her with huge shoes to fill. While it helped her get signed to a developmental deal, she has yet to make a huge impact.

Ava debuted in October 2022 but didn't have her first match until April 2023. Since then, she's wrestled sporadically, becoming somewhat of an authority figure for Shawn Michaels, the Head of Creative in NXT.

Ariana Grace competed in the Women's Breakout Tournament, won by Roxanne Perez. Despite a defined gimmick, she suffered an unfortunate knee injury and missed almost a year.

She returned to action in this year's Breakout Tournament, reviving her beauty queen gimmick. Her flair for the theatrical can likely be attributed to her father, Santino Marella, known as one of the best comedic wrestlers of all time.

#4 Angel and #3 Charlie Dempsey have internationally renowned parents

Garza is a former Cruiserweight Champion.

Charlie Dempsey's no-nonsense approach can be attributed to his father, William Regal. He has presented himself as a serious grappler who doesn't like happy-go-lucky or cheerful wrestlers.

Regal left AEW earlier this year to work with and watch his son develop in NXT.

Angel and Humberto both come from the Garza/Solano family. Angel's uncle, Hector Garza, was more prominent in WCW as a member of the original Latino World Order but briefly wrestled for WWF in 1996-1997.

#2 Lexis King

Brian Pillman Jr. wrestled for AEW before WWE. His pairing with Griff Garrison as the Varsity Blondes worked out earlier, but Pillman Jr. was barely used over his final years under Tony Khan.

He left AEW and debuted as Lexis King at Halloween Havoc. In his short time in NXT, he's already proven to be a puppet master and manipulator. Despite claims of wanting to bury his past and be his star, his character work is reminiscent of his father, Brian Pillman.

King recently attacked his way into the 2023 Men's Breakout Tournament. While he's the obvious favorite, the tournament needed at least one star with name recognition.

#1 Bron Breakker is a future WWE main-eventer

The most notable current NXT star to come from a former WWE performer is Bron Breakker. The two-time NXT Champion is the son of Hall of Famer Rick Steiner and nephew of Big Poppa Pump, Scott Steiner.

While he doesn't use his famous last name, Breakker utilizes a handful of traits and moves used by his father and uncle.

He dresses in singlets, uses a spear and power slam, and barks like a dog. Breakker also employs both the Frankensteiner and the Steiner Recliner. Bron is undoubtedly an explosive hybrid of both Steiner Brothers.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.