8 Craziest things that could happen at WWE SummerSlam 2019 - unexpected return, champion unable to compete

Could WWE have some major surprises in store for us all at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is fast approaching, with 'The Biggest Party of the Summer' set to be a rather interesting one this year. Not only is it WWE's second-biggest PPV and their biggest show before moving over to Fox, but it's the first in their 'new era' under Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as well.

With that in mind there's every chance that, on top of the match card we've already got, they'll look to pull out all the stops and throw out a few big surprises to really usher in their new television deal with a bang!

It certainly seems like WWE is making some room for some unannounced appearances and segments as they've trimmed several previously announced matches such as the women's tag team match and Aleister Black vs. Sami Zayn.

So what could these big, crazy surprises be? Luckily, the SummerSlam rumor mill has been working overtime and there are a lot of insane things being suggested for the show. Let's take a look at them and discuss whether or not they'll happen!

So, without further ado, here are eight craziest things that could happen at SummerSlam this Sunday.

#8 Sasha Banks returns

Sasha Banks could return!

Now, people have been predicting that Sasha Banks will return almost weekly since she has taken time away from WWE following losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35.

We were all told that Banks was unhappy with the creative direction behind the Women's Tag Team Titles and the decision to take them off her and Bayley (even though Banks herself hasn't confirmed this or said anything since).

This certainly wouldn't be a surprise given our very own Tom Colohue recently reported that Vince McMahon had no plan for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and didn't really want to introduce them in the first place.

However, Banks isn't having time off because of her frustration with the Women's Tag Team Titles, rather she's just taking some time off because she's earned it, much like Rusev and Lana.

This means that she's likely to return at any time, and given that she's been advertised on a graphic for SummerSlam this year, it does make it seem extremely likely that she'll be back for the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. That and all of the wrestling news sites have reported that she'll be 'back soon'.

Sasha Banks is on this graphic

A returning Banks would be thrust straight into the top of the Women's Division, and there are three women's matches on the show that she could make her presence felt in. She'd be a great heel opponent for whoever wins out of Bayley or Ember Moon, a fantastic face opponent against Charlotte (who will probably beat Trish Stratus), or she could be Becky Lynch's next challenger.

