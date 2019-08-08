Opinion: 5 big mistakes WWE must not make at SummerSlam 2019

Israel Lutete FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.11K // 08 Aug 2019, 01:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE must avoid these blunders at SummerSlam

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

WWE's next pay-per-view event, SummerSlam 2019, is only a few days away and it's shaping up to be a must-watch event. There's a lot to look forward to this Sunday as The Biggest Party of the Summer will showcase some of WWE's biggest stars and new champions will be crowned, feuds will be settled and several surprises could be in store.

The card is stacked, as The Icon Goldberg will make his in-ring return to take on Dolph Ziggler, Bayley will take on Ember Moon for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Ricochet will try to dethrone AJ Styles.

Kevin Owens will put his career on the line when he battles the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' Shane McMahon, The Man Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Natalya, Randy Orton will try to capture the WWE Championship from his old adversary Kofi Kingston while Seth Rollins will board a first-class flight to Suplex City in order to regain his Universal Championship.

The Big Dog Roman Reigns will seek retribution from his mystery attacker Erick Rowan and all hell will break loose.

WWE are known for their odd booking decisions that leave fans disappointed, and in order for SummerSlam to live up to expectations and be an entertaining show, here are the four big mistakes that WWE must not make at the PPV.

#5 Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar main eventing the show

This match should not headline The Biggest Party of the Summer. Here's why...

Seth Rollins will take on The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. This will actually be the fifth time that these two will battle for a world title.

The first time was during the triple threat match for the WWE title at Royal Rumble, also involving John Cena, the second time was at WrestleMania 31 when Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract by pinning Reigns to capture the WWE Championship.

Advertisement

Rollins and Lesnar went on to have two more matches which took place at Battleground and the latest one was at WrestleMania 35 this year. We already saw these two battle it out this year and both Rollins and Lesnar's reign as Universal Champion was quite disappointing.

The Beastslayer didn't have any worthy opponents (except AJ Styles) and his run was underwhelming before he lost the title to Lesnar at Extreme Rules. There are several other interesting matches on the card that should headline SummerSlam but this match should not. It was the opening match of WrestleMania and certainly must not close out SummerSlam.

1 / 5 NEXT