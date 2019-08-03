5 Things that could happen at WWE SummerSlam 2019

There's a lot that WWE could have in store for us at SummerSlam

We're on the road to The Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam, and fans are already excited for the event. The card looks promising, especially with some of the big names confirmed or rumored to appear at the event.

The Beastslayer, Seth Rollins, has a huge task ahead of him as he is set to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship and Kofi Kingston will go one-on-one against his old nemesis Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. Kingston has defended his title against several top Superstars, but The Viper is his biggest challenger to date.

Ricochet will continue his rivalry with AJ Styles as the two phenomenal Superstars are set to clash for the United States Championship.

Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship against "The Queen of Harts" Natalya and Dolph Ziggler is scheduled to face The Miz. SummerSlam is WWE's second-biggest event and the company will be willing to make it a show that fans will never forget.

A lot could go down at the event one week from Sunday. While fans are always open to surprises, a lot of unexpected things can happen and WWE has provided us with multiple surprises in the past. The Biggest Party of the Summer will be a good show if WWE takes the right step. So, here are five things that could happen at this year's SummerSlam.

#5 Ricochet regains the US Championship

Could Ricochet regain what was once his?

"The One and Only" Ricochet surprisingly defeated Samoa Joe at WWE Stomping Grounds to win the United States Championship.

Since then, he began a feud with AJ Styles which also resulted in The Club reuniting. AJ Styles successfully defeated Ricochet at Extreme Rules to win his third US title and the former won a gauntlet match to become the No.1 contender for the title at SummerSlam.

Ricochet could surprise AJ Styles by pinning him to become the new United States Champion or perhaps a debut from The Undisputed Era could lead to the faction costing Styles the title, allowing Ricochet to win, setting up a feud with The OC.

