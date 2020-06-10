8 Current Superstars who may never leave WWE

Expect these Superstars to stay with WWE till the end of their wrestling days and even beyond in some cases.

Some of these Superstars have already been with WWE for more than a decade.

Raunak Jaiswal

Two important voices in the WWE

When it comes to pro wrestling, WWE undeniably stands well above its competition. Making it big in Vince McMahon's promotion is the best that any wrestler can hope for. Simply put, it doesn't get any bigger than this.

Over the years, we've seen some of the best in the business leave their mark inside a WWE ring. Not all such Superstars began their careers in the company but surely did hang up their boots here. Then we've other such personalities such as Shawn Michaels and more recently Paige, who've taken up backstage roles in WWE following their in-ring retirement.

There are several such Superstars on WWE's current roster who could very well follow that route and stay with WWE till the end of their wrestling career. While I expect all of the Superstars I'm about to list do that at the bare minimum, some of these could stick around even beyond that.

#8, #7, and #6 Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods - The New Day

It's a New Day, yes it is!

Statistically, there's only tag team in WWE history that can call itself better than The New Day and that's The Dudley Boyz. The trio of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods came together back in July 2014 and have managed to remain a regular feature on WWE programming for almost six years now.

The Freebird rule has allowed them to stay active and deal with injuries to any member of the faction but irrespective of whichever two Superstars enter the WWE ring, they've almost always put on a fine display. The eight-time Tag Team Champions currently hold the SmackDown tag titles as well.

Besides the in-ring action, Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown channel concerning video games has really helped the trio interact with fans on social media. Fan approval is what has helped The New Day hold on to the most consistent gimmick in all of WWE in recent years as well. The same fandom led to the KofiMania movement last year that saw Kingston win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

The New Day continues to be a huge draw after all these years and the WWE Universe's love for the trio is as consistent as ever. So there's no reason why these three won't continue with the company till the end of their careers.

