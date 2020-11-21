8 Last-minute predictions for WWE Survivor Series 2020

Survivor Series is WWE's penultimate pay-per-view of the year and of course, it's the one night of the year that RAW and SmackDown go head to head. There are no titles on the line on Sunday night, instead, every wrestler is fighting for brand dominance and the chance to call their brand the best in WWE.

Over the years the result has come down to the elimination matches, which have now begun including the women who have their own part to play in the show. There are just seven matches that have been officially announced for this year's Survivor Series but there is plenty of room for interference, given that many of these stars have feuds of their own on their own brands.

Here are just eight last-minute predictions for this year's Survivor Series event.

#8. Big E is the difference-maker in the Tag Team Division at Survivor Series

Just over a month ago, The New Day were heartbreakingly split as part of the WWE Draft and this year at Survivor Series Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will be representing Team RAW.

Big E was rumored to be part of a huge push following the split, but the former Champion hasn't even qualified for SmackDown's Survivor Series team and has instead been relegated to backstage segments with The Street Profits.

Big E has been building up his former tag team partners for weeks ahead of the Champion vs. Champion match this Sunday night, but it is easy to see Big E involving himself.

A heel turn was once rumored to be in Big E's future and he could decide to turn heel on his former teammates at Survivor Series and help Team SmackDown to pick up a crucial victory.