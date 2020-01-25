8 most memorable nWo moments in history

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

25 Jan 2020, 07:52 IST SHARE

Too Sweet! The nWo are set to be inducted into WWE's 2020 Hall of Fame class

Back in early summer 1996, a revolutionary stable took over WCW programming. They would eventually become known as the New World Order (nWo).

The idea behind the group was that two former WWE performers wanted to go to war with rival group WCW. The initial "Outsiders" were Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, known as Razor Ramon and Diesel in WWE.

The idea was the brainchild of WCW boss, Eric Bischoff, and was a smart piece of business. Not only did he increase interest with his existing fan-base but he generated a considerable buzz among the WWE Universe who were eager to see Hall and Nash and potentially other WWE stars take on WCW on their home turf.

So aghast were WWE at these developments that they sent a steady stream of cease and desist legal letters to WCW insisting the company acknowledge Hall and Nash were no longer affiliated with WWE.

However, even when WCW complied with the order, it did nothing to diminish the impact of the nWo storyline, which was further enhanced, when one of the most famous WWE Supestars of all time, Hulk Hogan, joined the group and declared the faction as the nWo for the first time.

Newly released WWE star, Ted DiBiase was then added to the ranks as the financial muscle behind the physical mass of Hogan, Hall and Nash.

The fifth member of the nWo was the first of the squad to have never wrestled (at that time) for Vince McMahon's WWE, The Giant (later Big Show in WWE).

Member number six was Syxx, previously known as 1-2-3 Kid in WWE and also newly released from the company.

The ranks then expanded at an incredible rate with opening card acts such as Vincent and VK Wallstreet joining the group.

Advertisement

The nWo dominated WCW storylines for three years before the group quietly disbanded in early 1999.

Several reformations would occur in WCW and WWE in subsequent years without ever recapturing the initial magic which propelled WCW to 83 straight Monday Night War victories as Nitro outdrew RAW in the ratings.

Now, the nWo are finally being recognised for their significant contribution to the wrestling industry as the headline act in the 2020 class for the WWE Hall of Fame.

The members being recognised are the three original members of the group, Hogan, Hall and Nash and also Syxx. Conspicuous by their absences are DiBiase, Big Show and Bischoff himself, but nevertheless the nWo are a deserved induction.

This slideshow looks at eight of the nWo's most memorable moments, listed in chronological order.

Agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments!

#8 You wanna a War?! (Nitro - May 27, 1996)

Scott Hall wages war on WCW

Mainstream wrestling in 1996 was still quite cartoonish in nature. WWE was still filled with ludicrous gimmick wrestlers such as: Duke "The Dumpster" Droese and Isaac Yankem, DDS. WCW had the bonkers "Dungeon of Doom."

However, on May 27, 1996 the fun times ended. WCW got serious.

During a match between jobbers, Steve Doll and The Mauler, fans began to react to a large man, decked out in denim who made his way through the crowd, hopped the guard rail, demanded a microphone and entered the ring. They recognised that man as former four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, Razor Ramon.

Scott Hall, using his Razor Ramon accent announced: “You people know who I am. But you don’t know why I’m here.” He called out WCW, advising the company had been talking trash about WWE and now they were about to be on the receiving end of a reckoning.

"You wanna a war? You're gonna get one." Hall threatened.

The implication being that WWE had sent one of their top stars to WCW to defeat their rivals. This generated a buzz not seen in the industry since the 1980s.

It was a truly incredible moment and was a precursor to the unforgettable angles and moments to come.

1 / 8 NEXT