8 Superstars in WWE that need to change brands

With the Draft Lottery coming up, it's time for WWE to consider which superstars will be on which roster going forward...

by Alex Podgorski Top 5 / Top 10 21 Feb 2017, 18:07 IST

The rosters are going to change soon. Here’s how they should...

When WWE re-introduced the Draft Lottery last summer, it was a blessing for many wrestlers. For the first time in almost a decade, there was a clearly defined separation between RAW and SmackDown. This meant that certain Superstars could only appear on one show, which in turn led to a more diverse set of talent appearing on each show.

By reintroducing this brand extension, certain stars flourished, especially on SmackDown, in a way they wouldn’t have before. SmackDown went with the idea that, because SmackDown was only two hours long to RAW’s three, RAW should get three wrestlers for each of SmackDown’s two.

At first, this left SmackDown relatively short on talent. But over time, a new cadre of wrestlers filled those holes and all of them have been entertaining all the while. These include: The Miz, Baron Corbin, Alexa Bliss, A.J. Styles, and even Randy Orton.

All of these names would’ve floundered on RAW or if the rosters were still undivided, as you’d have the same bigger names on both shows.

Now, there are rumours circulating suggesting another draft coming up sometime later this year. That would be the perfect opportunity for many wrestlers on one brand to switch to the other.

There are two main reasons for this. First, any show devoted to the brand extension and surprise wrestlers being sent to another show will always be interesting. Secondly, and more importantly, some wrestlers are better off on the opposite show anyway.

Here, we’ll look at eight WWE wrestlers on one show or another, and argue which show they should be on going forward. Because it’s obvious that they’re not successful on the shows they’re on currently; if they were, there’d be no reason to suggest a draft in the first place.

#8 Becky Lynch to RAW

The Irish Lass-kicker might benefit from being on RAW more than being on SmackDown

Becky Lynch was the first-ever SmackDown Women’s Champion. She has proven that she can wrestle well, and has done her best to carry the division on her shoulders for a time. But for some reason, it’s hard to consider Lynch the centrepiece of the women’s division.

If anything, she was much more well-suited to the role of fiery challenger, a role she did well in on RAW back when she was fighting Sasha Banks and Charlotte.

Now that she has proven she can carry a division on her shoulders to some degree, it might be best for her to go back to RAW and show the bigger audience what she can do. She might have a chance to put on some good matches with Charlotte and even Bayley, as Bayley has feuded with Banks and Charlotte far more than she has with Lynch.

A future feud between Bayley and Becky might be interesting, to say the least, given both women’s passion and tenacity in the face of adversity.