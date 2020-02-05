8 Potential dream matches we can see in 2020

What a wild year 2019 turned out to be!

In spite of all the criticism that it gets, WWE sometimes hits the bullseye with some of its booking decisions. It leads to some unforgettable moments, some wildly exciting, and some downright emotionally satisfying.

We were treated with an insane Elimination Chamber match, which kickstarted KofiMania, and culminated with a wonderful match, Kofi vs Bryan for the WWE Championship at the Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania.

We also had a tremendous Men’s Ladder match at the Money in the Bank PPV, albeit the finish, which was commonly disappointing for all. All the seven Superstars shone in this match. It included some spectacular spots which forced the crowds to chant "This is Awesome!"

A series of Rey Mysterio vs Andrade matches were a joy to watch and got better with each passing match (including that hellacious Canadian Destroyer which proved that Rey wasn’t just a banged-up veteran used to push new and upcoming Superstars)

NXT continued its reputation of giving us stellar five-star matches. Johnny Takeover is the heart and soul of Black and Gold brand for a reason. He had a mind-blowing match against Ricochet at the start of the year as well.

Adam Cole vs Johnny Gargano, every mark’s dream, happened this year, and they gave us three absolute masterpieces, each match giving us reasons to just sit back and appreciate the art of pro-wrestling, and these two maestros!

WALTER showed us that big men can put on clinical matches too. He dethroned Pete Dunne as the NXT UK Champion at NXT TakeOver: New York, and capped off the year with a five-star match (as rated by Dave Meltzer) with Tyler Bate.

The future certainly looks bright for WWE in terms of match quality (if not storyline-wise), and here’s a list of eight potential dream matches we could be feasting upon in 2020.

#1 AJ Styles vs Johnny Gargano

Aren't you salivating at just the idea of this match!

Gargano had a great 2019. He captured the NXT North American Title, the NXT Title and had several stellar matches that were praised and critically acclaimed by fans and analysts alike.

Styles, on the other hand, put on a couple of great matches with Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins. But aside from that, it seemed a pretty ordinary 2019 for him.

2020 may be the year when Johnny Wrestling finally enters the main roster and what better way to introduce him to the casual fans than letting him face The Phenomenal One.Their offense will complement each other's style, and some mind-numbing counters could be on the cards!

With only a few years of wrestling left in Styles, (as he told Mark Henry on the 'Busted Open' podcast) a match like this should happen as soon as possible.

A match worthy to main event WrestleMania, certainly a five-star bout in terms of match quality and storytelling, and two tactical masterminds of offense and innovation at work; could you ask for any more?

