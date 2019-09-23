8 Roster moves that WWE should make in next month's draft

How much will the landscape of RAW and SmackDown change during the upcoming draft?

Once WWE agreed to a deal to move SmackDown to FOX, it provided a few instances of clarity. It allowed Vince McMahon to put two men in charge of each show, although he'll likely still have the final say on things.

With the XFL relaunching next year, some of his focus will be taken off of the promotion he built into a juggernaut. With Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman in charge of SmackDown and RAW, however, the future of each show is in capable hands.

Having the brands air on separate channels has forced the WWE to make each show have its own rosters. We will no longer have Superstars like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and the New Day appearing on both shows in a given week. And with the draft slated to take place on the second episode of SmackDown on FOX (October 11th) and then later on RAW (October 14th) as well, each show will have its identity forged.

During the Superstar Shakeup, the RAW Women's Division was left bereft of any credible challengers to Champion Becky Lynch. Natalya and Naomi joined RAW while Bayley and Ember Moon went to SmackDown.

The Blue Brand's tag team division was also left in shambles due to injuries (The Hardy Boyz, Big E, Sheamus) and loss of teams (The Usos).

A recent photoshoot for a SmackDown featured RAW Superstars The Miz, Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch. If those moves are going to occur, they will not be included here. Neither will The Revival, who logically will be moved to SmackDown since they are the Tag Team Champs of the Blue Brand.

With the draft having such an importance in setting up both shows for the rest of 2019, here are eight moves that the WWE should make.

#8 Carmella to RAW

Mella has spent her main-roster career as a member of SmackDown.

If anything comes from Carmella stopping Bayley from further attacking Charlotte Flair last week, it will likely take place at Hell in a Cell or an upcoming episode of SmackDown. Bayley called her other friend out in a tweet last week after she defeated Flair at Clash of Champions. Not to be forgotten, 'Mella reminded The Hugger that she has other friends.

Since these two haven't crossed paths in a singles program on the main roster, they'll likely be having a match at HIAC. It takes place before the draft and can give the two women a chance to battle each other.

After that, however, Carmella should be drafted to RAW. She's been on the Blue Brand from the very start of her main roster run and she needs a slight change. While the likes of Natalya and Naomi are also Superstars with whom she's tangled, 'Mella hasn't been around title pictures since losing the SmackDown Live Women's Championship at last year's SummerSlam.

RAW will need some new babyface blood if Lynch moves to SmackDown and if Sasha Banks wins the title.

