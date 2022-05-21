8 superstars who haven't had a match on WWE SmackDown since WrestleMania

Like RAW, the WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania is a yearly reset for the blue brand. In theory, new stories are told, new stars debut and new paths are forged.

However, this doesn't apply to everybody. Like RAW stars, some WWE SmackDown superstars have yet to find a new direction since the Show of Shows.

A superstar may not be active for any number of reasons. Some may be injured or taking time off while others will simply be awaiting an opportunity. Whatever the reason, these WWE stars are waiting for their time to return to the ring.

Below are eight superstars who haven't had a match on WWE SmackDown since WrestleMania.

#8. MACE last competed on SmackDown in 2021

WWE SmackDown's MACE

WWE SmackDown star MACE hasn't had a match on the blue brand in 2022. While he has had a handful of dark matches recently, he last competed on television on November 26th of 2021. On the show, he was part of the Black Friday Battle Royal. The winner of that particular contest received a Universal Championship match, but MACE lost.

That was his only match on SmackDown since being drafted last year. While thus far MACE hasn't done much on the blue brand, there is hope. The recently debuted Max Dupri previously teased the star being his client, though that was only done in untelevised dark segments. Will it happen on TV?

#7. Erik & #6. Ivar of The Viking Raiders have been on NXT TV

Former RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders haven't competed on WWE SmackDown since the episode before WrestleMania 38. Both Erik and Ivar were part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, though they lost to Madcap Moss.

They've had untelevised dark and live event matches with the likes of The Usos and Los Lotharios. Most notably, they have competed in their old stomping grounds, NXT. With three recent matches in the brand under their belt, they'll be primed and ready for a return to SmackDown television soon.

#5. Rick Boogs went down with an injury at WrestleMania

Rick Boogs at WrestleMania

Rick Boogs was becoming a regular part of WWE SmackDown as the partner of Shinsuke Nakamura. The pair even had a match at WrestleMania against The Usos.

Unfortunately, an injury cut his time in the match short. During the contest, Rick had a spot where he held up both Jimmy and Jey simultaneously, tearing his quad. The match quickly ended with The Usos pinning Nakamura.

Boogs had to undergo surgery and hasn't had a match on SmackDown since. The WWE Universe is wishing a speedy recovery for the rocking superstar.

#4. Mansoor hasn't wrestled on WWE SmackDown in over a month

WWE star Mansoor

Saudi Arabian superstar Mansoor has yet to compete on WWE SmackDown since the show before WrestleMania. On the April 1st edition of the blue brand, Mansoor took part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Unfortunately for Mansoor, that was his only match on SmackDown television thus far in 2022. He has appeared on camera for backstage angles and group shots, but he's otherwise been a non-factor.

The former 205 Live star has had a few dark matches and even some dark segments with LA Knight, now known as Max Dupri. Could Mansoor return to action on SmackDown as one of Dupri's clients alongside MACE?

#3. Ludwig Kaiser is yet to make his WWE SmackDown in-ring debut

Ludwig Kaiser made his WWE SmackDown debut on April 8th. The former Marcel Barthel joined Imperial stablemate Gunther, on the main roster while Fabian Aichner has remained on NXT.

Thus far, Kaiser has only served as a mouthpiece for The Ring General. The former NXT Tag Team Champion has an impressive physique and in-ring skills, so it's probably a matter of time before he has a match on the blue brand.

#2. Xia Li hasn't had a match on SmackDown since February

Xia Li from Friday Night SmackDown

Xia Li hasn't had a match on the blue brand since February. The last time the Great Protector competed on television was on February 25th, defeating former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya.

Li's push started after being called up to SmackDown, with vignettes airing ahead of her debut. She has only had sporadic matches since that point. However, it sometimes feels as though Xia is a forgotten toy in the sandbox.

The Great Protector has occasional vignettes and promos, but along with some dark matches, that's essentially it. With Sasha Banks and Naomi suspended, perhaps this is a chance for Xia to return to the ring on television.

#1. Big E has been away from WWE SmackDown since his neck was injured

SmackDown's Big E

Big E's last match on WWE SmackDown was on March 11th. Of course, unlike many on this list, his time away from the brand has been due to a severe neck injury, not WWE's booking decisions.

He teamed up with his New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston to take on the duo of Sheamus and Ridge Holland. A belly-to-belly overhead suplex on the floor went awry and E was unable to continue. Sheamus and Ridge would defeat Kofi to finish the match. The former WWE Champion suffered a broken neck that night.

While some things may have delayed his recovery, the talented star remains optimistic. Fans all over can't wait to one day see Big E healthier and maybe even back in the ring.

While the likes of Big E and Rick Boogs will hopefully return to action soon, other superstars are waiting for their time to shine in the ring. However, they may soon return to action on WWE SmackDown, and the fans will be ready to cheer them on.

