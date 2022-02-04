8 things Ronda Rousey hasn't done in WWE

Ronda Rousey made a stunning return to WWE after nearly three years to win the Women's Royal Rumble and cement a spot in the main event of Wrestlemania. The former UFC star is no stranger to the Grandest Stage of them All, as she was part of the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event in WWE history in 2019.

The Rowdy One has accomplished a lot in WWE in a relatively short time. Due to her immense popularity in combat sports, she was strapped with a rocket almost immediately after debuting for the company.

However, superstardom and a push right to the top of the card meant that she missed out on many traditional milestones along the way. Here are eight things that Ronda Rousey has yet to do in WWE.

#8 Ronda Rousey is yet to make an appearance on SmackDown

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut in 2018 and immediately got involved in a storyline with Stephanie McMahon. It eventually led to a mixed tag team match as she teamed up with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to battle the team of Stephanie and Triple H at Wrestlemania 34.

The entire storyline took place on the RAW brand. Months later at Summerslam, she defeated Alexa Bliss by submission to win the RAW Women's championship. Rousey held the title until WrestleMania 35 and never left the red brand because of it.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Rousey informed the current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch that she would be announcing her decision of who she would be facing at WrestleMania this Friday, which will be her first appearance on Smackdown. This will be one more notch on Rousey's belt.

Edited by Jacob Terrell