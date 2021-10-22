8 Things WWE subtly told us at Crown Jewel: Meaning behind confusing Reigns-Lesnar ending revealed; former World Champion to lose push after 18 months?

The previous editions of WWE Crown Jewel have been criticized for various reasons, but this was undoubtedly WWE's best show in Saudi Arabia since the deal began in 2018.

It was an incredible pay-per-view filled with great matches from start to finish. The ending has left a lot more questions than answers, but it's all going to play out starting tomorrow on SmackDown.

Two major things start on Friday Night - the build-up to Survivor Series 2021, as well as the WWE Draft officially taking effect. Here's what WWE subtly told us at Crown Jewel - one of the best pay-per-views of 2021:

#8. The meaning behind the strange ending of Crown Jewel 2021

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar was one of the biggest matches of 2021. Although they've faced off numerous times before, the dynamic this time around was entirely different. When they first had a match at WrestleMania 31, Roman Reigns was attempting to be The Guy.

Over six-and-a-half years later - he is The Guy. The story of the Reigns-Lesnar feud hasn't even been centered around both men - it was all about Paul Heyman and where he stood.

Brock Lesnar kept thanking Paul Heyman and insisting that he was still his friend and advocate. This stirred up the camp of The Tribal Chief, who repeatedly demanded reassurances from Paul Heyman.

Heyman was cryptic heading into Crown Jewel as well. In a backstage interview, he said that he would be walking into Crown Jewel with the reigning, defending, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and walking out with the reigning, defending, Universal Champion - not specifying a name the second time around.

This was done on purpose, and the confusing ending only added fuel to the fire. Brock Lesnar had Roman Reigns beat at one point, but the referee getting taken down unintentionally prevented the title change.

Towards the end of the match, Paul Heyman threw the Universal Title into the ring while no referee was there - potentially signaling him helping Lesnar. However, Roman Reigns won the tug of war (a little throwback to the funny go-home segment between the two men in 2015) and used the title against Lesnar by smacking him with it.

The Usos also superkicked Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns got the pin to retain the title. Paul Heyman will be under major fire on the SmackDown post-Crown Jewel, and the ending of it was to signal potential tension and the continuation of the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar feud in 2022.

