8 Things WWE Subtly Told us on WrestleMania 37 Night Two: Edge's next feud possibly revealed, Babyface to win MITB after Title loss?

WrestleMania 37 is officially in the books after Night Two. An argument can be made that the first night was much stronger and had better outcomes, but as a whole, the Show Of Shows was a huge success.

The biggest return of all was that of the fans. It made such a big difference, and we can't wait until their appearance becomes a regular thing. There's so much to get into on Night Two of WrestleMania 37, and since the Universal Championship match was what the card was built around, let's get into it first.

#8 What's next for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 37?

Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship

Despite Night One of WrestleMania being stronger, the best match on the entire card was saved for last. The Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan delivered, and it turned out to be a masterclass between three certified top stars.

The storytelling throughout the match was incredible, and although Daniel Bryan was the only babyface present, several moments made him seem like a heel.

Ultimately, it was desperation from a storyline-perspective, and each man did all they could to prevent a pinfall or submission. While it looked like Roman Reigns was going to have his arms ripped out by both men, he ended up getting a double-pin instead.

Not only was the WrestleMania main event a great display of brutality, but Roman Reigns had his best match at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

In his fifth WrestleMania main event since 2015, Reigns finally walked in and out as the Universal Champion.

But what's next for Edge and Daniel Bryan? With Cesaro potentially challenging for the Universal Championship post-WrestleMania, the other two competitors need something to do.

We wouldn't be surprised to see Edge vs Daniel Bryan as the direction for Backlash. It was last year when The Rated-R Superstar and Randy Orton had the "Greatest Wrestling Match In The World" (which was actually a fantastic bout). This year could surpass that.

Reigns vs Cesaro and Edge vs Bryan are two excellent feuds for SmackDown.

