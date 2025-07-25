8-time WWE champion to cost Solo Sikoa his title at SummerSlam 2025 by attacking his MFT? Possibility explored

Solo Sikoa is set to defend the United States Championship against Jacob Fatu inside a Steel Cage at SummerSlam. This match is expected to see a maelstrom of chaos and interference from Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo. With the MFT on his side, the odds are clearly in Sikoa's favor. However, The Street Champion might still end up suffering a huge setback.Jimmy Uso could cost Solo Sikoa the United States Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The eight-time tag team champion has been in the mix for the past few weeks, as he is a prominent part of this storyline. The rivalry between Big Jim and Solo Sikoa is deeply personal, rooted in their Bloodline history.The Street Champion kicked Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline in April 2024, and since then, Uso has been at odds with Sikoa's leadership and his new faction. Moreover, the former tag team champion has been helping Jacob Fatu take on the MFT. There is a good possibility that Jimmy Uso could show up at SummerSlam to counter any potential interferences from Solo Sikoa's factions.Just when Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo would be trying to invade the Steel Cage match, Jimmy Uso could show up out of nowhere and take out the MFT on his own. This could shift Sikoa's attention towards his big brother, making him scream in rage. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu could capitalize on this distraction and attack the reigning champion.The Samoan Werewolf could hit Solo Sikoa with his finisher and pin him to become the new United States Champion at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso could be standing outside the Steel Cage, relishing every bit of the moment. Although there is a high chance of such an angle unfolding, the scenario is nothing more than speculation.Jimmy Uso to move to RAW after ending his feud with Solo Sikoa?Jimmy Uso has been a part of SmackDown for quite some time. He is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Solo Sikoa and his faction on the blue brand. However, WWE might put an end to this feud after SummerSlam. WrestleVotes reported that Big Jim might move to Monday Night RAW.Ever since his split with Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso has been wandering directionless on SmackDown. He has not been part of any significant storyline that could establish him as a big singles star. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the 39-year-old has been lost in an endless loop with Sikoa and Co.Therefore, Triple H might be planning to give him a fresh start after SummerSlam. The creative team may pull him out of the Bloodline saga and move him to RAW, where his brother Jey Uso is. The two superstars could once again reunite to re-form The Usos and have a tag team run.Therefore, Triple H might pull the trigger on this much-needed move after the upcoming premium live event. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming weeks.