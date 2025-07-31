8-time WWE champion to leave SmackDown after final appearance this week? Exploring the chances

This week's episode of SmackDown will be the go-home edition of the blue brand's show ahead of SummerSlam. Fans can expect some big things on the show, as the feuds and storylines will see one last build before the upcoming spectacle. However, it could be a dreadful night for a top star, who might suffer a merciless attack, following which he might be taken off WWE television.

Jimmy Uso could make his last appearance on SmackDown this week. Recently, there have been reports that WWE is planning to move the three-time RAW Tag Team Champion and five-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion to Monday Night RAW. Big Jim has been wandering directionless on the blue brand for several months now. Therefore, moving him to RAW could open doors for new and fresh opportunities.

The 39-year-old has been involved in a heated feud with Solo Sikoa and his faction on SmackDown for the past month. This week, the MFTs could launch a brutal beatdown on Jimmy Uso. Sikoa and Co. could annihilate the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion for poking his nose into their business. Such an attack could write him off television, detaching him from this storyline.

Following a brief absence, WWE could bring Big Jim back and put him on Monday Night RAW after SummerSlam. Such an angle would allow the creative team to give him a break to refresh his character before repackaging him. WWE could then put Jimmy Uso in a fresh story on the red brand, revitalizing his career in the Stamford-based promotion.

There are high chances for such an angle to unfold on SmackDown this week. Nonetheless, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy Uso to reunite with Jey Uso after leaving SmackDown?

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, collectively known as The Usos, are two of the greatest tag team wrestlers in pro wrestling history. Fans have been clamoring to see them officially reunite as a tag team since their breakup in 2023. Jimmy's potential move to RAW after SummerSlam has the potential to reunite The Usos.

The 39-year-old is in desperate need of a big push in the company. While Jey Uso is involved in high-profile storylines, Jimmy Uso has been lost in the shuffle. Therefore, by reuniting The Usos, the Stamford-based promotion can give the twins an interesting angle to work with.

Besides, the tag team division has witnessed a seismic shift ever since Jey and Jimmy parted ways. Therefore, the return of The Usos could add a fresh layer to the division on Monday Night RAW. Also, the full-time comeback of the legendary tag team would garner a lot of buzz for WWE all over social media.

Therefore, there is a high possibility that WWE could put Jimmy and Jey Uso together after Big Jim potentially moves from SmackDown to RAW post-SummerSlam.

