8-time WWE champion to replace Cody Rhodes as Roman Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

It seems like WWE has the two main event matches of WrestleMania 40 set in stone, with Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes likely being the headliner of the entire weekend. They might wrap up Night 2 again while CM Punk and Seth Rollins close out Night 1.

These are probably the two biggest matches WWE can book right now, so it makes sense for them to come to fruition. However, what if CM Punk wins the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and chooses to face Roman Reigns instead? This would be a massive twist, but there is a good reason.

The Tribal Chief is a few months away from surpassing Hulk Hogan's record title reign of 1,474 days. Roman will do so if he remains the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion until at least September 2024. So, with Roman Reigns on the verge of unparalleled history, he will have to win at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes has been earmarked to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 since losing at The Show of Shows this year. However, another defeat would destroy his credibility after the Stamford-based promotion did well to preserve it over the past year.

CM Punk can afford to lose at WrestleMania 40, with his story revolving around main-eventing The Show of Shows. He gets to achieve the opposite of Roman Reigns, even if it ends in defeat. As a result, it might be wise to pit the two against each other in April 2024, while Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have other opponents.

Cody Rhodes must win at WrestleMania 40

It might be necessary to prolong Cody Rhodes' story, depending on whether WWE wants Roman Reigns to surpass Hulk Hogan's title record. The American Nightmare has to win at WrestleMania 40, be it against The Tribal Chief or anyone else.

A match against Seth Rollins would be a decent alternative, especially with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. However, Rhodes has already defeated the Visionary multiple times, which would lessen the impact of his potential win.

Randy Orton is the perfect opponent for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, if not Roman Reigns. The two have a storied history together, and they both have a score to settle with The Bloodline, so they might get in each other's way.

This is a solid basis for a feud between the two before they delve into their past in The Legacy. Both superstars have grown immensely since then, making for a great story. A win over Orton would help Rhodes continue his journey back to Reigns, finally winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after September 2024.

