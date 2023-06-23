8-time WWE Champion to return after 4 years to interfere in The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa to lock horns with The Usos in what promises to be an exciting encounter at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. However, things may not end well for The Head of the Table and The Enforcer as they could succumb to a loss due to potential interference from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The Brahma Bull's last appearance on WWE TV came on the 20th-anniversary episode of SmackDown back in October 2019. While he was rumored to square off against The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, it couldn't come to fruition after the eight-time WWE Champion reportedly pulled out from the rumored clash.

Nonetheless, given it's one of the biggest money matches the company could put up currently, it won't be surprising if the creative has The Rock return at MITB to lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential match against Reigns down the line.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

~ People’s Champ 🏾

#Wrestlemania Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE @WWE NXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun.~ People’s Champ Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE & @WWENXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun. ~ People’s Champ 💪🏾#Wrestlemania https://t.co/J88VExgwy7

Furthermore, The Bloodline has been in tatters since Jimmy Uso betrayed Reigns at Night of Champions. Given the recent state of things, The Rock making his potential return to confront The Tribal Chief makes total sense.

The People's Champion could return to help The Usos prevail over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa before confronting The Tribal Chief. The Rock's return at the Premium Live Event would add that element of surprise to the spectacle and spice things up in The Bloodline saga.

Roman Reigns likes the idea of facing The Rock in the WWE ring

Roman Reigns has been an insurmountable force since winning the WWE Universal Championship at Payback three years ago.

The Tribal Chief has reigned supreme over some of the promotion's biggest names. Be it John Cena, Goldberg, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, or Brock Lesnar, all have fallen short in their pursuit of dethroning The Tribal Chief.

While many believe that The Rock could be the one to end his reign finally, Roman Reigns isn't afraid of facing The Brahma Bull inside the squared circle. The former Big Dog shared his honest opinion on a potential clash against The Rock a while back.

"I think anybody would love to have that match. They'd be lying [if they said they didn't]. I could 'Tribal Chief' you and say blah, blah. But at the end of the day, I want what's going to be biggest for the fans, because that's going to reflect what I was able to accomplish. And if that's one of the biggest ones out there, let's do it."

How things will pan out on July 1, 2023, at The O2 Arena remains to be seen.

